Unbelievable! This is what Kartik Aryan eats

Kartik Aryan, the hottest new bachelor in B-town just revealed the secret diet he follows.
No, it's not lean meat or grilled fish!
Kartik Aryan has been named as the hottest vegetarian in Bollywood along with actor Anushka Sharma in a campaign by animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA).
The 30 year-old actor who has 6.5 mn followers on Instagram loves animals and cares for the environment.
During the campaign 'Chicks love a vegetarian', he spoke about how his love for animals turned him into a vegetarian.
Kartik also went on to talk about the health benefits of being a vegetarian.
"I think this is a myth that to be fit you need to be a non-vegetarian."
"In fact being a vegetarian you have quite a few health benefits as it reverses quite a few diseases. It helps people who are heart patients and diabetic," the actor said.
Vegetarian food gives you just as much protein as non-vegetarian diet, he added.
Watch the video to see Kartik talk about why he is happy to be a vegetarian:
Now, who's following his advice?
this
Comment
article