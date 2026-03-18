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Gudi Padwa Recipe: Roopa's Zunka

By CHEF ROOPA NABAR
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 09:58 IST

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Every Maharashtrian home puts together a spread for Gudi Padwa, a festival that heralds spring.

It will feature dishes like Puran Poli, Shrikhand, Katachi Aamti, Kothimbir Wadi, Zunka-Bhakar, Masale Bhaat, Sabudana Khichdi, Puri Bhaji, Bhakri,

Chef Roopa Nabar presents her recipe for Zunka for this occasion. It's festive, quick to rustle up and and possesses a homey yumminess. Serve it with bhakris.

Happy Gudi Padwa, Dear Readers!

Zunka Recipe

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Zunka

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped spring onion with greens
  • 1 cup besan or chickpea/gram flour
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • Water
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • Salt to taste
  • 1 tsp red chilly powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Method

  • Heat the oil in a non-stick saucepan or a kadhai over medium to low heat.
    Add the garlic and sauté for a minute.
    Then add the spring onions, mix and sauté on high heat for a minute.
    Lower the heat and add the turmeric powder, salt, red chilly powder, garam masala powder and mix well.
    Now add a little water, mix and blend in the besan, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.
    Add 1 tbsp of the chopped coriander and mix.
    Cook further over low heat for 2 minutes and take off heat.
  • Garnish with remaining chopped coriander and serve hot with bhakris or rotis.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige

 
CHEF ROOPA NABAR

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