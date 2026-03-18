Gudi Padwa Recipe: Roopa's Zunka

Every Maharashtrian home puts together a spread for Gudi Padwa, a festival that heralds spring.

It will feature dishes like Puran Poli, Shrikhand, Katachi Aamti, Kothimbir Wadi, Zunka-Bhakar, Masale Bhaat, Sabudana Khichdi, Puri Bhaji, Bhakri,

Chef Roopa Nabar presents her recipe for Zunka for this occasion. It's festive, quick to rustle up and and possesses a homey yumminess. Serve it with bhakris.

Happy Gudi Padwa, Dear Readers!

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Zunka

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 cups chopped spring onion with greens

1 cup besan or chickpea/gram flour

1 tbsp oil

1 tbsp minced garlic

Water

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Method

Heat the oil in a non-stick saucepan or a kadhai over medium to low heat.

Add the garlic and sauté for a minute.

Then add the spring onions, mix and sauté on high heat for a minute.

Lower the heat and add the turmeric powder, salt, red chilly powder, garam masala powder and mix well.

Now add a little water, mix and blend in the besan, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add 1 tbsp of the chopped coriander and mix.

Cook further over low heat for 2 minutes and take off heat.

Add the garlic and sauté for a minute. Then add the spring onions, mix and sauté on high heat for a minute. Lower the heat and add the turmeric powder, salt, red chilly powder, garam masala powder and mix well. Now add a little water, mix and blend in the besan, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add 1 tbsp of the chopped coriander and mix. Cook further over low heat for 2 minutes and take off heat. Garnish with remaining chopped coriander and serve hot with bhakris or rotis.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige