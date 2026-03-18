Gudi Padwa Recipe: Roopa's Zunka

Every Maharashtrian home puts together a spread for Gudi Padwa, a festival that heralds spring.
It will feature dishes like Puran Poli, Shrikhand, Katachi Aamti, Kothimbir Wadi, Zunka-Bhakar, Masale Bhaat, Sabudana Khichdi, Puri Bhaji, Bhakri,
Chef Roopa Nabar presents her recipe for Zunka for this occasion. It's festive, quick to rustle up and and possesses a homey yumminess. Serve it with bhakris.
Happy Gudi Padwa, Dear Readers!
Zunka
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 2 cups chopped spring onion with greens
- 1 cup besan or chickpea/gram flour
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
- Water
- ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
Method
- Heat the oil in a non-stick saucepan or a kadhai over medium to low heat.
Add the garlic and sauté for a minute.
Then add the spring onions, mix and sauté on high heat for a minute.
Lower the heat and add the turmeric powder, salt, red chilly powder, garam masala powder and mix well.
Now add a little water, mix and blend in the besan, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes.
Add 1 tbsp of the chopped coriander and mix.
Cook further over low heat for 2 minutes and take off heat.
- Garnish with remaining chopped coriander and serve hot with bhakris or rotis.
Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige