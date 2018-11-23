Why Shibani Dandekar is the ultimate beach inspo

Last updated on: November 23, 2018 10:23 IST

Her bikini pictures will inspire your next holiday.

Shibani Dandekar loves beach holidays.

Be it Australia, Turkey or India, the singer has been posting pictures of her chilling in a bikini like a diva.

If you are looking for some style inspiration for your beach vacay, check these pictures below.

Here she is in Australia flaunting a black cleavage baring monokini. Photographs: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

She looks stunning in a white lace creation for a photoshoot.

Looking effortless in a strapless bandeau bikini.

In Turkey here, flaunting her envious abs by the pool.

And while you flaunt that hot bod, a wee bit of jewelry can amp up your style.

The 38-yr-old rocks a crochet bikini doing the Barbie feet pose.

Don't you want to copy her holographic bikini?

Her sunkissed pose is giving us beach goals.

Even when she is holidaying with friends, Shibani tells us why she deserves the title of beach b*m for life.