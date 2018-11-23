rediff.com

Why Shibani Dandekar is the ultimate beach inspo

Last updated on: November 23, 2018 10:23 IST

Her bikini pictures will inspire your next holiday.

Shibani Dandekar loves beach holidays.

Be it Australia, Turkey or India, the singer has been posting pictures of her chilling in a bikini like a diva.

If you are looking for some style inspiration for your beach vacay, check these pictures below.

Shibani Dandekar

Here she is in Australia flaunting a black cleavage baring monokini.  Photographs: Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar

She looks stunning in a white lace creation for a photoshoot.

Shibani Dandekar

Looking effortless in a strapless bandeau bikini.

Shibani Dandekar

In Turkey here, flaunting her envious abs by the pool.

Shibani Dandekar

And while you flaunt that hot bod, a wee bit of jewelry can amp up your style.

Shibani Dandekar

The 38-yr-old rocks a crochet bikini doing the Barbie feet pose.
 
shibani dandekar
 
Don't you want to copy her holographic bikini?
 
 
Her sunkissed pose is giving us beach goals.

Shibani Dandekar

Even when she is holidaying with friends, Shibani tells us why she deserves the title of beach b*m for life.

