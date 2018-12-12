rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who dresses bride to-be Isha Ambani the best?

Who dresses bride to-be Isha Ambani the best?

Last updated on: December 12, 2018 10:05 IST

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal this week.  

Isha at Shloka and Akash Ambani's pre-engagement party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vardan Nayak/Instagram

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration for their daughter Isha in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The four-day celebration began with 'anna seva' -- where the family fed food to people -- it was later followed with a sangeet and an after-party.

The wedding is set to take place on December 12 in Mumbai at the Ambani residence, Antilla.

It's not been confirmed which designer would dress the bride.

However, we take a look at the times bride to-be Isha wowed us with her traditional style.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Isha and Nita Ambani look stunning in hand-embroidered Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla separates. With minimal jewellery, bride to-be Isha let the outfit shine. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

The mother-daughter duo look breathtaking in colour-coordinated look by the designer duo. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

Isha dressed in a customised blush pink lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She rounded off the look with diamond jewellery. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

For a traditional garba function, Nita Ambani was dressed in a handcrafted yellow floral Gujarati-style sari, bride-to-be Isha wore a peach lehenga with multi-colour mirror and thread work, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

 

Black is the new red for brides! Isha in yet another stunning creation by the designer duo. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The stunning to-be bride dazzled in a hand-embroidered Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga for her graha shanti pooja pics. Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

 

Dressed in a custom-made Sabyasachi Mukherjee hand-painted, hand-embroidered tilla-work lehenga, Isha looked gorgeous in red. She completed her look with antique bandhej dupatta and a necklace and earrings featuring uncut diamonds and emeralds. Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Instagram, Jani Sandeep Khosla, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, Abu Jani
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use