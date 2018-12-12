Who dresses bride to-be Isha Ambani the best?

Last updated on: December 12, 2018 10:05 IST

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha is set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal this week.

Isha at Shloka and Akash Ambani's pre-engagement party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vardan Nayak /Instagram

Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration for their daughter Isha in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The four-day celebration began with 'anna seva' -- where the family fed food to people -- it was later followed with a sangeet and an after-party.

The wedding is set to take place on December 12 in Mumbai at the Ambani residence, Antilla.

It's not been confirmed which designer would dress the bride.

However, we take a look at the times bride to-be Isha wowed us with her traditional style.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Isha and Nita Ambani look stunning in hand-embroidered Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla separates. With minimal jewellery, bride to-be Isha let the outfit shine. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo look breathtaking in colour-coordinated look by the designer duo. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Isha dressed in a customised blush pink lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She rounded off the look with diamond jewellery. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

For a traditional garba function, Nita Ambani was dressed in a handcrafted yellow floral Gujarati-style sari, bride-to-be Isha wore a peach lehenga with multi-colour mirror and thread work, designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Black is the new red for brides! Isha in yet another stunning creation by the designer duo. Photograph: Courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

Sabyasachi Mukherjee

The stunning to-be bride dazzled in a hand-embroidered Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga for her graha shanti pooja pics. Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram