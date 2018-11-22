Shh...Deepika and this woman are inseparable!

Last updated on: November 22, 2018 15:21 IST

Loved how Deepika Padukone looked on her wedding? Then, it's time you thank this woman.

Photograph: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

While the clothes make the bride shine, no one can ignore what difference a well-draped sari can make to the wedding look.

While fans gush over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding pics, everyone wants to know who designed the different attires.

However, do you know about the artiste who draped the outfits?

Meet Dolly Jain, a drape artist who helped Deepika for her wedding looks.

From the red Sindhi wedding look, the dreamy mehendi look and her Bengaluru reception look, Dolly was the artist who draped Deepika's outfits to perfection.

Her name has featured in the Limca Book of World Records and she's touted as the drape artist who can style a sari in 325 ways.

Before DeepVeer's wedding, Dolly also draped the outfits for Sonam K Ahuja's wedding looks. Scroll down to see the other celebs she has worked with.

Dolly with Sonam Kapoor on her wedding day. Photograph: Courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram

'Was a true delight to meet you and drape you for your special day,' Dolly wrote on Instagram, as she unveiled Sonam Kapoor's bridal look.

'Here's wishing you my heartiest congratulations on the success of your film and I also wish you a very happy married life. It was a great honour to be trusted with the draping on your special day. Lots of love,' she added.

'The one with the squad.' Dolly with (l to r) hair stylist Priyanka, Shloka Mehta and make up artist Puneet Saini. This pic was taken at Shloka's engagement. Photograph: Courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram

Dolly is Ambanis go-to drape artist. She has worked with brides-to-be Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

'Shloka's style is easy and non-fussy. Every time I've styled her, she's done due justice to the look,' Dolly revealed in an interview.

As for working with Isha, she added: 'Isha's clarity makes it simpler for me to style her.'

The artist, who draped Shloka on her engagement day, had some beautiful things to say about the to-be bride.

'Draped the gorgeous @shloka11 for her engagement. She glowed in gold, wore the prettiest smile and was just effortlessly charming on this special day.'

For Dolly, her goal is simple: 'It's so heartwarming to see a happy bride. I always aim to drape the garment in a fashion which makes it comfortable for the bride and she can enjoy her special day without any hassle.'

' It was such a pleasure meeting and draping you (Rhea Kapoor) for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding,' the drape artist captioned this pic. Photograph: Courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram