Oops! Deepika goes pantless on Forbes cover

Last updated on: December 05, 2018 10:38 IST

The actor graced the mag's special Celebrity 2018 list.

Photograph: Courtesy Forbes India

Deepika Padukone is on a roll! After the big fat, glamorous wedding in Italy, the party's just started for Deepika, who graced Forbes India's mag cover.

The special edition featured India's top-earning celebrities of 2018.

Being the only woman celeb to break into the Top Five on the Forbes India Celeb 100 list, the mag decided to feature her on their cover.

Flaunting her legs on the cover, Deepika is dressed in just a Chole ruffled blue sweater sans the pants.

With her hair worn loose and a smile pasted on her face, the actor, who ranked fourth on the Forbes India list, looks ready to take on the world.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the cover has been shot by Errikos Andreou, the photographer who cover Deepika and Ranveer's wedding.