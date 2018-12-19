Miss Universe 2018 is a stunner

Last updated on: December 19, 2018 12:58 IST

Meet the stunning Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Photographs: Courtesy Catriona Gray/Instagram

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is one happy woman.

A few days before the pageant, she touched one million followers on Instagram.

Thanking her followers for the support, she wrote: '1 MILLION OF YOU! Thank you for joining in this journey with me!!!'

And in less than a day post her crowning as the new Miss Universe, Catriona is being followed by another two million people across the world!

She see her win as the best Christmas gift she could ever give her country, the Philippines.

'Philippines, you have endlessly inspired me, given me strength and support.

'I want nothing more than to bring pride to you and give my all to give the best Christmas gift ever to my country,' she exclaims.

Scroll down to get to know the new Miss Universe better.

She loves to travel. This pic was taken at the Sanctuary of Truth in Thailand.

'From the outside it was beautiful, but on the inside - it placed me in a state of absolute wonder. What an amazing testament to the woodwork and craftsmanship of the Thai people.'

'I'm a happy clam!' says the new Miss Universe who was born and grew up in Cairns, Queensland. Her father is Scottish and her mother, a Filipino. After school, she moved to the Philippines and chose to represent the country at the pageant.

She was crowned Little Miss Philippines in a Sydney contest back in 1999. At 24, she is a commercial model and sings as well. According to the Miss Universe site, 'Catriona is known to spontaneously burst into song at any given moment, and regularly speaks of her great love of music.'

Catriona has a weakness for locally made fabrics. Here she's dressed in a modern T'nalak fabric from the Land of the Dreamweavers, South Cotabato.

She says, 'I'm so passionate about Filipino fabrics so I love that we were able to celebrate the craftsmanship and locally made fabrics of Thailand.'

Exhibit 2

Catriona dressed in a Thai silk skirt with T'boli embroidery.

She loves to draw and paint. Her work has been auctioned in the past to raise money for charities.

For the last two years she has been a spokesperson and volunteer for LoveYourself, Inc -- which helps people to keep AIDS at bay with early detection and testing.

'I've witnessed how numerous fears (the fear of getting tested, of being seen or judged) has hindered so many Filipinos from getting tested and knowing their status,' she writes on Instagram.