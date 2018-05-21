'I was 18 when India won Miss Universe': Sushmita's throwback post

May 21, 2018 12:20 IST

On May 21, 1994, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to win Miss Universe.

Twenty four years, later, the actor model looks back at the day that changed her life.

'I was 18 yrs old when #India won #MissUniverse for the very first time on 21st May 1994,' Sushmita Sen wrote on her Instagram today.

'I am 42 now, still a 'Miss' with a 'Universe' inside of me!!!' Sen detailed.

'Nothing has changed except the year’s.'

'Thank you guys for the letters, cards & gifts ..but mostly for ‘Re-membering’ the #Universe is lovingly #abundant & so what we give out, we get more of!!! #positivity #happiness #kindness #love #empathy.

'I celebrate with you #India and #philippines (my second home) #24years #missuniverse1994 here’s looking at you!!! I love you guys!!!! Mmmuuuaah'

Here are some photographs to refresh your memory:

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen, holds her crown in tears after winning the Miss Universe 1994 beauty pageant in Manila on May 21.

At 18, she was the first Indian to win it.

Sush wore a traditional amrapali dress with heavy jewellery when she danced to 'Mabuhay' during the Parade of Nations round at the pageant.

While introducing herself she said “Namaste I am Sushmita Sen from a country where love is the essence of life, India."



Photograph: Romeo Ranoco/Reuters



