First look! And the new Miss Universe 2018 is...

Last updated on: December 18, 2018 12:09 IST

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray was crowned Miss Universe 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Miss Philippines Catriona Gray waves after being crowned Miss Universe during the final round of the Miss Universe pageant. Photographs: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Meet Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray from the Philippines. She beat 93 contestants from across the world to claim the title.

The 24-year-old is the fourth Filipina to win the title and is a model, TV host and singer.

Dressed in a sparkling crimson gown, Catriona paid a tribute to the Mayon volcano of the Philippines.

Striking a pose in the cutout red number.



Revealing the inspiration behind the gown, designer Mak Tumang shared that the gown resembled the swirling red and orange lava that flows down from the volcano's crater.

Taking to Instagram to reveal her excitement, Catriona wrote: 'When I was 13, my mum told me, 'Honey, I dreamed of you winning @missuniverse in a red dress.'

She added: 'At that time I thought nothing of it, and today my mother's dream came true.

'Philippines, what an amazing honour it has been to carry your name across my chest and to embody you in all aspects.

'I may now carry the sash of Miss Universe, but I'll forever be your Miss Philippines.'

Even before she was crowned Miss Universe, Catriona took the Internet by storm with her 'lava walk', when footage from a preliminary competition was leaked.

Her walk caught the attention of models like Tyra Banks and Ashley Graham.

India's Nehal Chudasama failed to make it to the Top 20.

Scroll down to take a look at the newly minted Miss Universe's crowning moment.

The Top 3 finalists. Left to right: Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutierrez, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and Miss Philippines Catriona Gray .



Catriona exclaims after her name is announced as Miss Universe 2018.



The crowning moment.

