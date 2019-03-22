Madhuri gets flirty in red

March 22, 2019 11:14 IST

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha grace the cover of Harper's Bazaar India.

Photographs: Courtesy Harper's Bazaar India/Instagram

Three stunning divas, one cover. Looking striking in black separates, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha grace Harper's Bazaar India's March 2019 cover.

'Our 10th Anniversary issue cover with three powerhouses of Indian cinema,' wrote the mag as they unveiled the cover.

Dressed in Shantanu & Nikhil ensembles, the actors looked gorgeous on the cover.

'@madhuridixitnene has redefined what it means to be a super star,' wrote Harper's Bazaar.

'At our shoot, her innate charisma and gentle exuberance made us fall in love with her. All over again.'

Scroll down to take a look at some pics from the photo shoot.

Madhuri is all smiles in a ruffled look.



For their second look, the three ladies wowed in red .

Alia cuts a pretty figure in a grey gown.