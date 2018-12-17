rediff.com

Isha Ambani stuns in a Sabyasachi lehenga

Last updated on: December 17, 2018 10:31 IST

The new bride looked lovely at a reception hosted by the Ambanis for the larger Reliance family.

Photograph: Courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

For a wedding reception party hosted in Mumbai for the larger Reliance family, Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in a velvet red lehenga.

The outfit was from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's zardosi revival series.

Mother-daughter duo, Nita and Isha Ambani were dressed in similar custom lehengas embroidered with dabka, bullion, silver and salma-sitara.

Sabyasachi dressed Mukesh Ambani too, in a custom ivory raw silk sherwani.

The sherwani was hand-embroidered with resham and zari, adorned with Bengal tiger buttons in gold, and encircled with Japanese cultured pearls.

Scroll down to take a look at some of the pics shared by the designer.

Styled by Ami Patel, Isha accessorised her look with diamond jewellery and dark kohl eyes.

Nita Ambani looked elegant in a purple Sabyasachi creation. She completed the look with a stunning necklace and matching earrings.

 

Thrice as nice! The Ambanis dressed in Sabyasachi.

