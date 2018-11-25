rediff.com

Gorgeous! Aditi's look will cast a spell on you

Last updated on: November 25, 2018 10:51 IST

Sporting nude make up, the actor graced the cover of Femina's lasted cover.

Photograph: Courtesy Femina/Instagram

Less is more! Minimalism is in and Aditi Hydari Rao leads the way. 

The actor who is 'living her dream', uploaded a pic of the cover on Instagram and wrote: ''The biggest adventure you can be on is to live the life of your dreams.' Stoked to be on the December cover for @FeminaIndia #CoverGirl.'

Looking splendid in an embroidered raw silk Anita Dongre lehenga and silver corset, the actor kept her look minimal. 

The credit for her flawless make up goes to Elton Fernandez, and the cover was shot by Taras Taraporvala. 

'She's a stunner! Take a look at these exclusive inside images from our photo shoot with our latest cover girl,' wrote the mag as they unveiled the cover. 

