First look! India's national costume for Miss Universe 2018

Last updated on: December 14, 2018 11:46 IST

Miss Universe India Nehal Chudasama's national costume at the pageant was inspired by scenes from the movie Rudrama Devi.

Seated on a throne, Nehal resembled Rani Rudrama at Miss Universe's national costume round. Photograph: Courtesy Nehal Chudasama/Instagram

India's Nehal Chudasama caught people's attention at the Miss Universe pageant with a Rudrama Devi inspired costume.

'My national costume is inspired by Rani Rudrama Devi, an Indian warrior princess and the monarch of Kakatiya Dynasty -- a South Indian dynasty which was ruled by the north Indian sultanate,' she wrote on Instagram.

Citing her reasons to chose the costume, she added: 'I chose to wear a national costume that paid a tribute to her as I was inspired by the tales of her strength and bravery.

'I relate to her fierce personality and her passion to help others is similar to mine; her quality of bringing a positive change in the society is something that I aspire to do.

'The parallels between her personality and mine are uncanny and I feel it is a matter of great pride that I get to represent such a strong, inspirational personality.

'My national costume features a matching throne inspired from the scenes of the movie Rudrama Devi.'

Designed by Neeta Lulla, the entire costume weight 50 kg and Nehal carried the look gracefully and effortlessly.

According to her the idea was to show the strength and hard work of a strong Indian woman.

While people have loved the costume, here's what Gunasekhar, the director of the movie, and actor Anushka Shetty had to say about Nehal's costume.

Scroll down to take a look at some of Nehal's stunning pics!

The making of a beauty queen!

She hopes to my India proud at the pageant, which will take place on December 17 in Bangkok.

'"Indiaaaa! To all the dreamers out there, I just want to stress on one thing, DREAMS DO COME TRUE!,' Nehal writes. 'Don't let anyone tell you that you can't do something, rather show the universe what you can do. Believe in yourself and be fearlessly independent. Go live your dreams.'

She hopes to spread awareness about HIV. 'Don't let the stigma stop you from raising the much-needed awareness.'

Nehal flaunts her slender pins in an orange number by designer Swapnil Shinde.