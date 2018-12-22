How to make a Chocolate Christmas fruit cake

December 22, 2018 09:30 IST

To make your Christmas celebrations cheerful, Chef Ranveer Brar has created some decadent treats.

Caramel gingerbread cookies

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

½ cup butter, softened

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup Hershey's caramel syrup

1½ cup refined flour

¾ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp clove powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

Other ingredients:

½ cup white chocolate, melted

Method:

In a large mixing bowl combine butter, sugar and start beating with a hand blender till soft and creamy.

Add Hershey’s caramel syrup and mix again till well combined. Now add in refined flour, baking powder, baking soda and all the spices. Give a nice mix with a spatula till all combined.

Dust your hands with refined flour and smooth out dough. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 mins.

Take the dough out of refrigerator and sprinkle flour over dough and rolling pin. Roll dough to a ¼ inch thickness. Use additional flour to avoid sticking.

Line a baking tray with butter paper and pre-heat the oven at 170°C.

Cut out cookies with a ginger man cookie cutter or any other desired cutter.

Place the cookies 1 ½ inches apart. Bake the cookies in batches. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 160°C for 7-10 minutes.

Remove cookie sheet from oven and allow the cookies to stand until the cookies are firm enough to move to a wire rack.

Decorate the cookies with melted white chocolate.

Chocolate Christmas fruit cake

Photograph: Courtesy Daria-Yakovleva/Instagram

Ingredients:

For soaking:

¾ cup dry fruits and nuts (tutti frutti, cherries, raisins, almonds)

1 cup orange juice

1 tsp rum essence (optional)

2 tsp orange zest

1 tsp candied ginger (optional)

½ tsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsp wheat flour

For cake:

1 cup ragi flour

1 cup wheat flour

½ cup Hershey's cocoa powder

⅓ cup sugar

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

A pinch of salt

½ cup Hershey’s chocolate syrup

1 cup milk

¾ cup melted butter

¼ cup icing sugar

Method: