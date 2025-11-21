Who Eats The Most Cheese: The 7 Top Cheese Consumers

According to World Population Review 2025 data, United States eats the most cheese in the world.

It also the world largest cheese-producing country. In 2022 it manufactured 6.4 million tonnes of the world’s output of 22.6 million tonnes of cheese in the same year.

India's per capita dairy intake is 394 gm per person, according to Kenresearch.com and cheese eaten is a fraction of that (~200 gm per capita). India is not even in the top 50-75 cheese consumers, but the market is growing fast apparently.

Several countries come close to America’s humongous cheese consumption levels. World Population Review has the 2025 list:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alice Wiegand/Wikimedia Commons

1. United States

Americans consume a whopping 17.4 kg of cheese per capita, the largest amount in the world.

Cheese finds its way into so much of their food -- be it chips, dips, popcorn, pizzas, pastas (the heaviest, cheesiest pastas were invented in America; pizza too), gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, cheesecakes, burgers... America is a cheese lover's paradise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy terri_bateman/Wikimedia Commons

2. Canada

Over the border, Canadians enjoy cheese just a fraction less: ~13.7 kg per person annually.

It's had in delicious poutine, cheese curds, charcuterie boards.

They make a few of their own cheeses -- like Grey Owl and Le Cendrillon, both varieties of goat cheese, Louis D'Or a softer cream cheese.

Photograph: Kind courtesy MBC Foods/Wikimedia Commons

3. Australia

Cheese is a sine qua non in the giant, juicy burgers and steak sandwiches that the Aussies love so much.

They tuck into 12.5 kg each year per capita -- quite a cheesy lifestyle, eh?

They create their own special-tasting cheeses -- Section 28 Monforte, an alpine cheese; Berrys Creek Gourmet Cheese, a buffalo blue cheese; Bruny Island C2, an uncooked, nutty cheese from Tasmania.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Y6y6y6/Wikimedia Commons

4. United Kingdom

Given the bewilderingly wonderful varieties of British/Scottish/Welsh cheese -- Cheddar, Stilton, Double Gloucester, Wensleydale, Red Leicester, Cotswald, Arran Brie -- is it any surprise they eat 11.9 kg of cheese per capita. We would too.

UK folks like their cheese on crackers, in toasties, in tarts, in pies, in cheeseboards, in tea sandwiches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daderot/Wikimedia Commons

5. New Zealand

The dairy industry of New Zealand is world famous. Their grass-fed cows produce prodigious amounts of milk which are turned into butter, cheese, cream, milk powder, infant formula.

Kiwis delight in eating cheese, putting down 10.1 kg of cheese per capita.

Famous New Zealand cheeses are: Whitestone's Dansey Pass, a goat cheese, Evansdale Farmhouse Brie







Photograph: Kind courtesy Horacio Cambeiro/Wikimedia Commons

6. Argentina

The grassy Pampas of Argentina brings in plenty of milk and Argentina is projected to produce 11.2 billion litres in 2025.

A lot of that milk is turned into cheese to feed the Argentinian cheese habit of 8.5 kg cheese per head, every year capita -- their love for cheese is matched only by their love for football and the tango.

A few much-loved Argentine cheeses are: the hard Parmesan-like Reggianito, pecorino-type Sardo, soft, creamy Cremoso and Provoleta which is close is taste to the Italian provolone.

The typical chimichurri sauce is mixed with Provoleta to create chimichurri pizzas. If you haven't tasted this pizza, grab a slice today.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nabeel Nafisah Sweets/Wikimedia Commons

7. Saudi Arabia

Here's a surprise entrant on this list. Folks in the desert kingdom have 7.8 kg of cheese per capita.

As their food gets more international, loads of cheese is consumed in burgers, pizzas and more.

Kunafa and mutabbaq require sweet cheese. Feta, haloumi, mozzarella are some of the cheeses liked by Saudis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alice Wiegand/Wikimedia Commons

8. Chile

Chileans gained their liking for cheese historically with the arrival of cheese with missionaries and new settlers from Spain, Germany and elsewhere. That accounts for the consumption of 7.4 kg cheese per head, per year.

A few delicious Chile-made cheeses are Gauda, the Chile version of Gouda; the ripened buttery Chanco, a semi hard cheese that makes for 50 per cent of the nation's cheese consumption, which is eaten on empanadas; and the soft mozzarella-ish Quesillo, a cousin of the Mexican oaxaca.