5 Reasons You Are NOT Getting HIRED

If your resume does not shine your strengths, passion and dedication, you will never cut through the competition to make it to the top, notes Sarita Digumarti, chief learning officer, UNext Learning.

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.com

The biggest irony of the current job market is that despite umpteen job opportunities being available every day, there is an increasing number of people who complain about not being able to find the right job or candidates.

According to several reports, hiring activity across global in-house centres in India is expected to grow in 2022. The focus would be on professionals with 1-5 years of experience, followed by freshers.

However, more often than not, professionals who are better qualified find it challenging to get hired even in the best of scenarios.

Presenting some of the possible reasons why talented professionals are not able to find their dream jobs

1. Being underqualified/overqualified

Being underqualified can always become a big problem when the job role you are applying for already has specific rules, policies, and expectations set in place.

Irrespective of your educational qualification, proactiveness, and passion for the role/domain, you would easily be lost in the pool of available alternatives if you do not meet the necessary requirements.

Similarly, if you are overqualified, the chances are relatively high that you would be considered a white elephant.

In both scenarios, you must talk openly about your adaptability and flexibility in all areas to get noticed as a reliable candidate.

2. No industry connect

Acquiring a job today entails more work than just sending out your resumes. There is always someone out there with an edge.

Having no industry connection might prove to be a significant disadvantage in these scenarios.

Most companies have referral programmes to bring in new recruits as the success rate of referred professionals is usually much higher than prospects acquired from public job postings.

Lack of a relevant industry network may be a big reason why you are not on the recruiter's radar.

3. Lack of required skills

Today's job roles are so diverse that traditional education is yet to catch up with or meet the current industrial requirements.

Most job roles require you to be proficient in skills that are generally acquired via experience or other reliable ways.

If these skills do not reflect in your previous job roles, chances are relatively high that a recruiter might not consider you as a promising candidate.

4. Unimpressive resume

Your resume is more than just your previous experience and educational qualification.

A resume for the recruiter is a glimpse into your personality and the promises you hold for the organisation.

If your resume does not creatively and methodically shine your strengths, passion and dedication, you will never be able to cut through the competition to make it to the top.

5. Not being interview ready

An interview is the most crucial step to bagging that dream job.

You might have the most desirable educational background and the necessary skills picked up with the right amount of experience. But if you fail to impress the interviewer, the job will not come your way.

This often happens when you attend an interview unprepared and feel nervous or anxious.

However, there is no problem without a solution.

Today's market is brimming with upskilling programs that offer the complete placement package to make learners desirable for a recruiter.

An array of domains are available for you to upskill and propel your career ahead with innumerable job opportunities.

Here are a few such emerging technologies you may pursue that will easily put you on top of the recruitment chain:

1. Data Science

Data Science can be considered the domain of the century.

Businesses across industries are adopting and leveraging data science to increase their reach, productivity, revenue, and growth.

Mastering the skills required to become an expert data scientist will be a tremendous boost in achieving the career you envision.

2. Cloud Computing

With remote working becoming the new normal, cloud computing has found a new echelon of importance in the post-pandemic work culture.

Organisations are slowly but steadily adopting hybrid or remote work cultures, making cloud computing an irreplaceable part of every organisation.

Pursuing a career in building and maintaining reliable, trustworthy, and safe Cloud Computing networks will make you irreplaceable in the coming days.

ALSO SEE: 5 Jobs In Cloud Computing

3. Business Analytics

The big data analytics market is set to reach $103 billion by 2023.

Business Analytics in simple terms, refers to solving business problems by using data analysis, statistical models, and other quantitative methodologies.

Organisations today, greatly rely on professionals with strong analytical skills for qualitative decision-making, monitoring, analysing, and propelling their growth. Become a Business Analyst to drive businesses to new heights.

4. Cybersecurity

Data is the new gold.

In today's internet era brimming with people stealing data, the need to ​​apply technologies, processes, and controls to protect systems, networks, programmes, devices, and data from cyber attacks is of utmost importance for all organisations.

It is estimated that 25% of ransomware attacks in 2022 are likely to come from insiders.

Become a cybersecurity expert by mastering the necessary skills to protect data from inside and outside attacks. You will never miss the window of opportunities in your career.

5. Full-Stack Developer

Irrespective of how many ever templated Web sites and servers are made available today, the demand for nuanced, specific, tailor-made applications for new products or services is always in high demand.

A full-stack developer is a uniquely talented professional who can single-handedly overlook and complete the end-to-end development process of an application.

The reliability of such professionals on other teams is often less, ensuring a higher project completion rate. In the past one year, there has been an increase of over 30% of jobs for full-stack developers in India. ​​

Considering the vastness of the IT industry, one can never lose out on an opportunity with the correct skillset.

Upskilling in emerging technologies can be one of the smartest decisions you will make in 2022.

With the global job opportunities at your doorstep, the time is ripe for picking your domain and starting to sail towards the same.