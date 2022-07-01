5 Places To Visit This Monsoon

Ekta Mohanani Kamra, travel enthusiast and founder, Hop & Bop, lists places and activities you can add to your monsoon bucket list.

IMAGE: Whether you seek adventure or simply want to relax and unwind, a girls-only trip can be a great way to welcome the season and rekindle your friendship, says Ekta Mohanani Kamra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Mohanani Kamra

I have always loved travelling in the monsoons, most frequently with my girl gang to lovely dewy monsoon destinations.

We all love our chai and bhajiya with the smell of the first rains the most, don't we?

Why spend it at home when you can visit these beautiful tourist spots in our divine country.

These are some of my most favourite destinations one must visit with their girl gang:

1. Munnar and Coorg

IMAGE: If you love animals and nature, the Dubare Elephant Camp in Coorg situated on the banks of the Kaveri river is the perfect way to interact with elephants in their natural habitat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

The scenic and natural landscapes of Munnar and Coorg will leave you in awe of their beauty.

Coorg will make you feel so much at peace. But if you love trekking, there are plenty of waterfalls and adventure spots to keep you busy.

The aroma of coffee all over the place brings in a great sense of energy, especially for thrill seekers.

Similarly, Munnar's lush tea estates, fog-filled mountains and long winding roads is a haven for people who love nature photography.

Even if you don't want to explore the hills, forests and spice gardens, there are plenty of options in terms of wellness and spa retreats to relieve you from all the stress and hustle of daily life.

Things to do

Camping, river rafting, homestays near coffee plantations at Coorg.

Interact with elephants at the Dubare Elephant Camp in Coorg.

Explore the rich history through the forts in Coorg.

Walk through Munnar’s estates and natural parks.

Visit the Rose Garden and echo your girl gang's names at the Echo Point to revindicate your friendship in Munnar.

2. Andaman and Nicobar

IMAGE: The Andamans offers plenty of underwater sports and activities where you can explore the corals and rare sea animals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Visiting Andaman and Nicobar will be filled with surprises and ecstasy.

Every girl gang should definitely take a trip here for the flora and fauna, beaches, caves, food and so much more.

Port Blair, Havelock Island, Neil Island, Baratang Island, Mayabunder Island, Diglipur Island, Long Island are places you can explore while you are there.

Things to do

Scuba diving, kayaking, snorkeling and para-sailing.

Walk on the shores of Marina Park.

Unwind with an Ayurvedic spa and ancient healing therapy after having a day full of adventures.

Explore the floral and fauna at the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park.

Light and sound show at the Cellular Jail.

Street shopping at Aberdeen Bazaar.

Jet set on a cruise and chase the night away.

3. Mussoorie

IMAGE: There are plenty of options in Mussoorie for adventure and trekking enthusiasts, says Ekta ; Photograph: Kind courtesy Ekta Mohanani Kamra

You don't need a particular season or occasion to visit any hill station. But a trip to the hills during the monsoon always brings in some excitement.

Mussoorie is one such hill station you can explore with your buddies.

Imagine: Monsoon, Mussoorie, Maggi and friends.

Need more reasons to pack your bags?

Rightly called the 'Queen of the Hills', Mussoorie has some of the best attractions for travelers, nature lovers, and photography enthusiasts.

Things to do

Explore rare flora and fauna at the Benog Wildlife Sanctuary.

Visit the Mussoorie Adventure Park to experience the best of rappelling, rock climbing, zip-lining, sky walking, valley crossing, sky bridging, and more.

Experience the highest zip line in India in Mussoorie.

Visit Kempty Waterfall, Gun Hill, George Everest Park, Company Garden and Mussoorie Lake.

4. Ooty

IMAGE: From scenic gardens and lakes to hilly retreats, Udagamandalam aka Ooty is a dream destination to unwind. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Ooty, the Queen of the Nilgiris, is another popular destination you can explore with your gang.

There are plenty of options to experience in terms of food, sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Because of the pleasant weather, you will not have to worry about rushing and getting things done at a particular hour.

As the clouds touch the lower altitudes they make every moment majestic and lovable.

Things to do

Travel by the Nilgiri Mountain Railways' toy train through dense forests.

Sightseeing at the Doddabetta peak and Ketti Valley on a cloudy foggy day.

Boating with friends at Ooty Lake followed by hot varkis, milagai bajji -- the list of local street and bakery foods you can experience here is endless.

Explore tribal Toda huts, visit the Rose Garden, Botanical Gardens and the Pykara river.

5. Goa

IMAGE: Not just beer and beaches, Goa is home to wonderful waterfalls like Dudhsagar (featured here), markets, caves, temples and churches as well. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

Goa is one of India's most popular tourist attractions for people of all ages.

Everyone loves the beaches, but Goa is also known for its pleasant weather, lively nightlife, exquisite seafood, thrilling water activities, and a host of exciting adventures.

Things to do