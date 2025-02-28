HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » EPFO retains 8.25% interest rate for 2024-25

EPFO retains 8.25% interest rate for 2024-25

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2025 12:50 IST

x

Retirement fund body EPFO on Friday retained an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2024-25, sources said.

EPF

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

In February 2024, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.

In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over seven crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.

 

The 8.10 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8 per cent.

"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2024-25 at its meeting on Friday," a source said.

The 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.

After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2024-25 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence.

After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2024-25 will be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers of EPFO.

EPFO provides the rate of interest only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.

In March 2020, EPFO had lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.

EPFO had provided 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18.

The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.

The retirement fund body had given 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.

The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gift City Helps Ahmedabad's Rise As Trading Powerhouse
Gift City Helps Ahmedabad's Rise As Trading Powerhouse
Sitharaman's question to India Inc on investment
Sitharaman's question to India Inc on investment
IITs, IIMs Lose Grip on Unicorn Growth
IITs, IIMs Lose Grip on Unicorn Growth
2024 an inflection point in race to become unicorn
2024 an inflection point in race to become unicorn
Indian markets can rise 15% in a year: Chris Wood
Indian markets can rise 15% in a year: Chris Wood

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Cool Things To Do At Mumbai Airport

webstory image 2

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Heavy snowfall, landslides in Kashmir1:11

Heavy snowfall, landslides in Kashmir

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise 1:07

J-K: Heavy rainfall transforms Doda into Paradise

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal1:10

Heavy snowfall batters Himachal

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD