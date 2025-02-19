Elon Musk Wants You!

Tesla is hiring in India.

IMAGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photograph: Stephen Lam/Reuters

Within a week of Prime Minister Narendra D Modi meeting Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit to the United States, Tesla has decided to start operations in India.

On February 18, Tesla stated on LinkedIn that it is recruiting for its India subsidiary.

The Tesla careers page reveals there are 14 staff vacancies, of which 13 are based in Mumbai. The 14th job -- that of a PCB design engineer, electronic systems -- will be based in Pune.

The 13 posts advertised as being based in Mumbai include:

Charging developer

Service advisor

Parts advisor

Service technician

Service manager

Tesla advisor

Store manager

Business operations analyst

Customer support supervisor

Customer support specialist

Delivery operations specialist

Order operations specialist

Inside sales advisor

Consumer engagement manager

You can check the details about each post here (external link).

The company has not stated what the salaries will be or how many people Tesla requires per designation.

News reports state Tesla has secured a showroom in the Bandra Kurla Complex in north west Mumbai and one in Aerocity, New Delhi.

It is learnt that, for now, Tesla cars will not be made in India and will be imported from Berlin, Germany.

Though the company has not made any official statement, it has been speculated that Tesla wants to set up its factory near Chakan in Pune.

According to an Economic Times report, the Tesla range in India will start at Rs 21 lakhs (Rs 2 million).

Musk had, in 2021, stated he was not entering the Indian market with Tesla because of its high import duties on electric vehicles. He seems to have change his mind after meeting Modi.

Reacting to the news on X, which is also owned by Musk, Mahindra & Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra wrote, 'We have been asked similar questions ever since the opening up of the Indian economy in 1991.

'How will you compete against:

'Tata

'Maruti

'All MNCs

'But we're still around.

'And working like maniacs to be still around and relevant even a century from now.

'With you cheering us on, we will make that happen.'