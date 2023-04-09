Recipe: Goan Mutton Xacutti

Hosting friends and family over for dinner this long weekend? Try out Chef Dwipen Goswami's Goan Mutton Xacutti that can be served with Goan bread or poee.

The pungent masala of the Mutton Xacutti can be used to make a mixed vegetable dish too.

Chef Dwipen trained at the Guwahati Institute of Hotel Management and has racked up 15 years working with the Radisson group, Royal Orchid and the Taj group and has added Goan cuisine to his repertoire.

Mutton Xacutti

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the xacutti masala

7-8 Kashmiri chillies

1 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp saunf or fennel seeds

1 tsp khus khus or poppy seeds

1-inch stick dal cheeni or cinnamon

3 whole green elaichi or cardamom pods

4-5 lavang or cloves

2 whole bada elaichi or black cardamom pods

1 piece chakra phool or star anise

1 piece javitri or mace

½ tbsp black peppercorns

½ tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder

2 medium onions, sliced

1 cup grated fresh coconut

1-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped

5-6 garlic pods, peeled and chopped

1 tbsp oil

Water

For the mutton preparation

750 gm mutton, curry pieces with the bone

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 small ball imli or tamarind, soaked in ¼ cup of warm water and strained

Green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, finely chopped

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

3 tbsp oil

300 ml water

Method

Marinate the mutton pieces with the salt and the turmeric powder and keep aside.

Pressure cook the mutton pieces for 15 minutes or till par cooked.

For the xacutti masala

In a frying pan, add the whole spices and roast over low heat till fragrant.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

Heat a tsp of oil in the same pan and fry the sliced onions, garlic, ginger, grated coconut till light golden over medium heat.

Once cool, transfer the roasted ingredients into a blender/mixer jar and grind to a smooth paste with a little water.

Keep aside.

For the mutton preparation

In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan or kadhai, add the oil and saute the diced onion along with the bay leaf.

When the onions turns translucent, add the diced tomato and fry till soft.

Add the the marinated, par cooked mutton pieces, cook over high heat for 5 minutes.

Add in the xacutti masala, cook well.

Add about 300 ml or more water to achieve a thick gravy consistency.

Boil over high heat for 15 minutes.

At this stage, add the strained tamarind water.

Cover and allow the curry to simmer for 10 minutes.

Finally, garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with Goan bread or poee.

Editor's Note: The same xacuti masala can be used to make a vegetable xacuti. And equivalent amount of vegetables like fried bhindi (okra), fried baigan (eggplant), potatoes or mixed vegetables like mushroom with beans.

Dwipen Goswami is the executive chef at Vivanta Goa, Panjim.