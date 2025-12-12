Do Indians Need Sunscreen?

In India, many still aren't fully aware of the need for proper sun protection.

Folks, sunscreen, isn't just for the beach or time spent sweating under the sun.

What about those ordinary days when you're nowhere near the seaside?

Or the long hours spent indoors?

And once the cooler months roll in?

Basically, you might be wondering what kind of daily sunscreen regimen you must institute on all those regular days, when the sun still finds you occasionally, through windows, on your commute or during a quick walk outside?

The answer is simple: If you want your skin to stay dewy and fresh, free from sun-related harm, put on your sun cream. Each and every day. No exceptions, says Cleveland Clinic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

1. Which Sunscreen?

It's wiser to choose a lotion that shields you from both kinds of harsh sunlight, with a strength level starting from number 30 or above, states Healthline. This suits every complexion.

For best results, smooth it over your face and body roughly half an hour before stepping outdoors.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wagaung/Wikimedia Commons

2. How Effective Is Sunscreen?

Choosing a good sunshield potion is the easiest beauty ritual you can follow for glowing, healthy skin at any stage of life, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Make it a daily habit and you'll dodge nasty burns, lower the chances of serious skin trouble, especially cancer and keep those early lines from showing up too soon on your face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

3. How Many Times A Day?

As a rule of thumb, your skin needs a fresh layer after every two hours.

And even sooner, if you've taken a dip or worked up a sweat, advises Johns Hopkins Medicine.

But if you are not on holiday and your job keeps you inside and you're seated far from direct daylight, an extra coat may not really be necessary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy EqualStock IN/Pexels

4. Does It Block Vitamin D Production Or Clog Pores?

Yes, sunscreen does reduce contact with the shorter sunlight rays that help our bodies make vitamin D.

But here's the twist: Most people wear far less than the ideal quantity. Because of this light-handed use, they usually don't end up lacking this nutrient, says Harvard Medical School.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shantanu Kumar/Pexels

5. Do Indians Need Sunscreen?

In India, many still aren't fully aware of the need for proper sun protection.

Yes, everyone requires sunscreen, according to NIH.

Though large-scale national data on sun-related skin problems is scarce, records from cancer centres show that different parts of India experience varying rates of skin cancer. Reports suggest that people living in the north, north east and east see more cases than other zones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kampus Production/Pexels

6. Who Needs It? Babies, Kids, Men, Women, Older People?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, little ones under six months should avoid sunscreen altogether.

For everyone else -- no matter the shade of your skin or how old you are -- Healthline recommends choosing a product with a strength level of 30 or higher whenever you're out in the open.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikhail Nilov/Pexels

7. To all patches of exposed skin, including areas often missed, like ears, neck, tops of feet, back of the hands, lips and eyelids, suggest Cleveland Clinic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

8. How Much Sunscreen Is Purchased In India

By the end of 2025, the country's sun-care segment is expected to have grown to ₹832.32 crore, rising at roughly 6 per cent annually, making it the third largest consumer of the product, as per Statista.