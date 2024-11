Members of the LGBTQ+ community walked in the Delhi Queer Pride Parade from Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar.

Celebrating sexual diversity, the parade this time felt the spirit of struggle for marriage rights.

IMAGE: The Delhi Queer Pride Parade in New Delhi on Sunday, November 24, 2024, here and below. All photographs: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

