Glimpses of India's first Apple retail store that will be launched on April 18, 2023 at the Jio World Drive Mall, Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai.

Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook will fly to Mumbai to open the store.

After opening the Mumbai store, Apple will open a second store in Saket, New Delhi, on April 20.

