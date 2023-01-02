C.L.E.V.E.R. Tips To KEEP New Year Resolutions

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Hashtag 'New Year, New Me' is now a fixture on social media.

Folks always believe -- and more power to them for their solid optimism -- that they can turn their lives around with new self-commitments now that 2023 has rolled in.

Keeping those goals in your cross-hairs can be helluva task.

Why?

We are over-eager when trotting out those resolutions. Our expectations are too tall. And maybe too ambitious to be feasible.

Whether you want to lose weight,quit smoking, or achieve anything else this year, it is ultimately all about sticking to your guns and worshipping your resolute.

Despite the best of intentions and motivation, once the excitement of being in the first week a new year wears off, many people struggle to make good on their plans.

With a little persistence you can make it a success. Use our C.L.E.V.E.R. Tips to stay the course.

Create Realistic Goals

Goal-setting is always easier said than done. So, before you decide on the resolution, realise it is going to be a long haul not a quick dash like Aesop's The Tortoise and the Hare situation.

The fastest way to flunk the whole resolve business is to make your goal out of reach. Be realistic about how much and what you can achieve.

Launch The Idea

You can remain focused on the goal you are working towards, via your New Year resolution, if you have a great action plan in place. Equip yourself with a vision board that can convert your resolution to reality.

Ask yourself how the success of this particular goal can bring value to your life and doing so will lead to a 'must do' attitude. Create a journal to jot down notes that will work as a motivation booster on your journey.

Examine The Pros and Cons

The key is to make resolutions that you feel connected to or want to do, rather than stuff that are expected of you or what someone else wants of you.

Think about what improvements or changes truly matter to YOU and to what lengths you can go to realise your goals.

Making a list of pros and cons will give you better mental clarity.

Validate Your Efforts

A common mistake in resolution creation is being secretive about your plans.

Make family and friends part of your project, and seek support and motivation from them.

Having people by your side, who care about you, or simply want to cheer for you, can make a major difference. Their involvement brings accountability. Having them also keep an eye on your progress can be a big help on your voyage.

Engage with People Who Have Similar Goals

When you lead a busy life -- most of us do -- in spite of the best of intentions, it is quite possible to lose sight of your resolutions, when other commitments eclipse them.

To keep yourself going, interact with people who are on the same path and have similar goals. Find someone who is reliable and can commit to joining you for quit smoking routine, workouts, nutritious meals, a walk, new hobbies, dumping alcohol or whatever you had planned.

Ask a friend to review your progress and provide positive reinforcement chats. Celebrate the little accomplishments of each other, as you take baby steps down the road to success.

Reward Yourself When You Make Progress

Who says resolutions are all about sweating it out and there's no fun?

Mark your achievements, big or small, with little celebrations. The celebration should not contradict the resolution. If your resolution is to eat healthier, for instance, a reward could be going to a movie with a friend, BUT without that cheese popcorn. :)