December 25, 2018 07:42 IST

We'd asked you, dear readers to tell us how you're celebrating Christmas.

Here are some interesting photographs we received from you.

Prasanna Shetty shared this beautiful decor at Sunway Putra Mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

One of the many exhibits as part of the Christmas celebrations, shared by Prasanna Shetty.

Prasanna also sent us this picture of his son posing next to a Christmas tree.

Ronjita has decorated her desk in office with these tiny festive goodies.

Patcy's desk has a reindeer, wreath and stars.

Anita sent us this photograph of the crib at her home.