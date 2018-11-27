How to earn Rs 20,000 on your internship

November 27, 2018 14:39 IST

Internshala's campaign for 1st year college students includes 20 exclusive internships, each offering a minimum stipend of Rs 20,000.



Register with Internshala's internship programme and stand a chance to earn a minimum stipend of Rs 20,000. Photograph: Kind courtesy Internshala

On November 26, internship and training platform Internshala launched 'Internships for 1st Year Students', an initiative to encourage the first year college students across the country to pursue an internship and build their career early on in life.

Through the campaign, Internshala will provide internships that will match the skill-sets of the first year students to prepare them for future jobs.

Through exclusive internships tailored to their skill set, the students will be able to gain practical experience, hone their skills, and earn a stipend.

How to apply

Interested candidates can log on Internshaala.com or click here to register.

Students can apply to virtual or work from home internships in profiles like data entry, marketing, content marketing, business development, and similar profiles.

The internships for 1st-year college students require basic communication and writing skills.

The campaign includes 20 exclusive internships, each offering a minimum stipend of Rs 20,000 for the entire internship tenure.

Important dates

Last date to register is Friday, November 30, 2018.

If selected for the internship, the employer will notify you by December 20, 2018.

