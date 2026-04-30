I'm A Computer Science Engineer. I Don't Want To Do Coding'

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa, founder and CEO of Vee Technologies, tells young aspirants how they can make an informed career choice.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zayed Hossain/Pexels

The first year of engineering is usually the most challenging for students.

Most students end up feeling scared and confused, wondering if they've made the right career choice.

It's not uncommon for students to lose interest in coding or second guess their future path.

In his advice to students and aspiring professionals, rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa says, "If you don't have a firm goal yet, spend time reflecting on what you would like to do."

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa is the founder and CEO of Vee Technologies, a global IT services company; HireMee, a talent assessment and talent management start-up; and vice chairman of The Sona Group of education institutions.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa HERE.

Anshul: Can I do MTech in AI or cybersecurity after BTech in computer science engineering (CSE)?

Anshul, I assume you are either pursuing or have completed CSE. It would be good for you to know what your career goal is.

If you don't have a firm goal yet, spend time reflecting on what you would like to do.

Firm up your goal on what kind of career you wish to pursue and then decide whether you wish to do an MTech.

Additional skills in AI and cybersecurity can be acquired through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) portal or Coursera.

Check with your faculty to see if the college offers these courses.

Do share more details about yourself; share your full details.

Kamaldeep: Hi, I have completed my BTech in CSE from a tier 3 college but I had no interest in coding at all.

Now I am confused about what to do next.

Should I start preparing for a government job or start preparing for GATE and then do a master's?

Or should I go for an MBA and simultaneously prepare for a government job?

I'm stuck and I am afraid of what will happen if I don't clear GATE or a government exam.

I already have a gap of one year.

Kamaldeep, I fully empathise with your predicament. It happens to many people in studies and jobs.

I encourage you to believe in yourself and aspire to be among the best in your chosen field.

God made every human to be successful and you too are among them. Put in all the commitment, effort and dedication to follow the path you choose.

Count your blessings that, despite having no interest in coding, you earned a CSE degree.

There are tools today like CodeChef that let you challenge your mind and improve your coding skills.

I assume that you are on a path of no return so use the confidence with which you hope to crack GATE and get admission into MTech to master coding.

If you follow the current path with dedication, I can assure you that you will come back to me in a few months saying that you are doing well in a job, with lots of passion for coding.

Anonymous: Hi, I am 48 years old and working in an IT company. I am really not able to cope with the uncertainty of my work and hence want to start a business.

I tried getting started with a cab service but there is a lot of dependency on the driver and I could not find a solution to that.

I am okay to purchase a taxi and hand it over to an agency. Please let me know if you are aware of any such business option.

In parallel, I was thinking of taking a distributorship of a company and trying to establish a network.

Could you also help me understand what is required to start a distributorship, eg, Nestle or some other household items?

I assume you are an IT professional. I encourage you to pick up new skills that your company is focusing on.

At 48, that may be an easier option rather than getting into a business.

It is best to protect your savings until you feel fully ready to take on business risk.

You can post your career-related questions to rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa HERE.

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