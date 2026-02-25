Bihari Recipe: Dal ki Dulhan

Dal Ki Dulhan, also called Dal Pitthi, is a warming traditional dish from Bihar, says Pratibha Kumari Singh, often prepared on relaxed family days when something hearty yet homely is desired.

This wholesome preparation of wheat dumplings, simmered in fragrant arhar dal, is considered the Bihari counterpart to Gujarat's Dal Dhokli and Maharashtra's Varan Phal. It takes about half an hour to make.

Photograph: Pratibha Kumari Singh for Rediff

Dal Ki Dulhan

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the dal:

1½ cups arhar dal or toor dal or split pigeon peas

5 cups water

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

For the dulhan/pithi or wheat dumplings:

2 cups whole wheat flour

Water, enough to make a soft dough

For the tadka or tempering:

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ cup chopped onions

1 small tomato, chopped

1 tsp chopped green chillies

1 tbsp chopped garlic

2 tbsp ghee

Handful green dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro, for garnish

For coriander chutney:

500 gm green dhania or fresh coriander leaves or cilantro

3-4 green chillies

4-5 pods garlic

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

A little mustard oil

Method

Preparing the dal:

Wash the arhar dal thoroughly.

Pressure cook with water, turmeric, salt until soft and fully cooked.

Once cooked, whisk the dal well to achieve a smooth, soup-like consistency.

Pressure cook with water, turmeric, salt until soft and fully cooked. Once cooked, whisk the dal well to achieve a smooth, soup-like consistency. Keep aside.

Preparing the dulhan/pithi:

In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour with enough water to form a soft dough.

Shape the dough into small balls and create the shape shown in the image or the desires shape you want.

Boil water in a saucepan and gently add the dumplings.

Cook until they float to the surface, then remove and set aside.

Preparing the tempering:

Heat the ghee in a saucepan.

Add the cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic and sauté until fragrant.

Add the chopped onion and fry until golden brown.

Add the tomato and a little salt and cook until the tomatoes soften completely.

Pour in the prepared dal and bring to a gentle boil.

Add the cooked dumplings or dulhan/pithi and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Add the cumin seeds, green chillies, garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add the chopped onion and fry until golden brown. Add the tomato and a little salt and cook until the tomatoes soften completely. Pour in the prepared dal and bring to a gentle boil. Add the cooked dumplings or dulhan/pithi and simmer for about 5 minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Preparing the coriander chutney:

Grind the coriander leaves, green chillies, garlic, salt and add little mustard oil into a smooth chutney.

Serving:

Serve the hot Dal Dulhan with fresh coriander chutney for a comforting meal.