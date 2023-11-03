Ask Samraat Jadhav: How To Invest Safely This Diwali

Samraat Jadhav, founder of Prosperity Wealth Adviser and a SEBI-registered investment and research analyst with over 18 years of experience in managing high-end portfolios, will answer your queries and help you navigate the volatility in the stock market.

It is moody, unpredictable.

When it goes up, it makes us happy.

When it goes down, it burns a hole in our pockets.

What are we talking about? The stock market, of course.

The temptation to invest in equity is strong when we hear of stories about huge gains people make in the stock market, of shares that have doubled and tripled in value a matter of months.

But how many of us really understand the stock market? And if we don't, is it really safe to invest our money in shares?

Let's see if you can answer another question -- do you know how much profit was made by Indian investors since last Diwali (with trading beginning on Oct 24, 2022)?

If you choose to calculate the gains until September 15, 2023, then it would have been a decent 13 per cent.

But once the Israel-Hamas conflict started in mid-October, those same gains plummeted to just 8 per cent.

The pain is sharper for the mid-cap and small-cap indices, which have seen a drop of 30 and 25 per cent till date respectively from their all-time highs in mid-September.

In fact, since October 18, investors -- including those who have invested in the stock market via mutual funds -- have lost a whopping Rs 17.5 lakh crore.

This has left small and medium investors reeling as they try to cope with the losses they are facing.

How can they invest safely given the headwinds facing the Indian stock markets?

Given the current volatility in the stock market, should investors consider buying shares this Diwali?

What are the sectors that are likely to outperform the broader indices, given that the Indian economy is still doing better than global economies?

Which sectors and stocks could emerge as long-term bets?

Which sectors and stocks could emerge as long-term bets?

