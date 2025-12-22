'Parents Don't Let Me Wear Sleeveless Tops'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, suggests how to deal with authoritative parents who like to control their children's personal choices.

Anonymous: My parents don't let me wear sleeveless or crop tops.

I am not fat or ugly. All my friends wear them and my parents expect me to wear boring kurtas and denims to college.

I feel embarrassed not to dress my age. My mother picks my outfits.

Even if someone gifts me something nice, my parents don't let me wear it.

I am 17. How do I convince them to let me wear what I like?

Obviously you come from a family where the value systems about what their children should and should not wear are clear.

What's the point fighting that?

The more you rebel, the more they are going to think that things are getting out of hand where it concerns you.

They might blame your friends, the movies that you watch, the food that you eat for why you are the way that you are or how you might become.

What you can try is get a few of your friends home; your mother may be able to see and understand that what youngsters wear these days does not define who they are or become later in life.

Certainly there is no point talking about it but if she may be able to see for herself, she may loosen the grip a bit on what you wear. It's worth the effort!



