Are You Looking To Build Your First Startup?

rediffGURU Vishal Bisht, founder and CEO of IT services provider Marksman Technologies, recommends strategies to build a successful brand.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.com

Are you someone who is looking to build your first startup?

Do you want to know how to find angel investors and raise funds?

What do investors expect from new founders?

'Start lean and validate the market first rather than making a large upfront investment,' advises rediffGURU Vishal Bisht, founder and CEO of IT services provider Marksman Technologies.

You too can post your start-up related questions for rediffGURU Vishal Bisht HERE

Anonymous: Sir, I am a certified dermatologist with four years of work experience with a leading skincare brand.

I want to start an affordable sunscreen brand targeting women between 18 and 45.

With my expertise, I have created a homegrown product. Can you please tell me how to convert this into a legal brand and business?

I am 27. What investment will I require? Please guide me.

You are in a strong position to start, given your domain expertise and hands-on experience in skincare.

My suggestion would be to start lean and validate the market first, rather than making a large upfront investment.

Begin with one or two core products (such as your sunscreen) and test demand through small batches. This will help you understand customer response, pricing and positioning before scaling.

From a legal and business standpoint, you will need to do the following:

Register your business (proprietorship or private limited, depending on your plans).

Obtain necessary cosmetic licenses (as per CDSCO/FDA guidelines in India).

Ensure proper product testing, labelling and compliance.

On the investment side, instead of focusing on valuation at this stage, focus on building a brand and generating initial revenue. A small initial investment (for formulation, packaging, licensing and basic marketing) is sufficient to start.

For growth, I strongly recommend building a community-first brand:

Use platforms like Instagram to educate, share skincare insights and build trust.

Leverage your credibility as a dermatologist.

Focus on content before heavy paid marketing.

Once you achieve product-market fit and consistent sales, you can then expand your product line and explore funding at a better valuation.

This phased approach reduces risk and builds a more sustainable brand.

You too can post your start-up related questions for rediffGURU Vishal Bisht HERE

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question, as well as the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.