Alia, Nushrratt, Pooja's Favourite Holi Party Colours

White has earned its place among the Holi wardrobe greats.

What other colour will show just how joyous your Holi was?

The festivities may total the outfit, but there's no way anyone can think of wearing any other colour and have a blast.

Some of the most riotous Rang Barse celebrations of Holi unfold, of course, in B-Kingdom and it is their white styles that can influence your 2023 Holi fashion.

IMAGE: Aaj Na Chhodenge: Alia Bhatt meets the brief for a Holi party by the pool with 'tiptop' flair in an oversized white shirt, styled simply with wind-swept hair and a make-up free face.

Perfect canvas for festival rang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is drenched in happy colours in a fetching, ek dam Holi layak white kurta and palazzo pants.

She accessorises the look with one red hand and another in yellow.

White sunglasses throw in extra masti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Go Paagal: Nushrratt Bharuccha, second from left, is having a whale of a time and so are her well-picked traditional, lacey off-white separates.

She passed the festival wardrobe test with flying colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

IMAGE: Holi Ke Din: Adah Sharma seeks approval for her cropped top and distressed denims.

Okay? Okay! Holi hai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Besharam Rang: Even if you don't like playing the colour game, you can look like you did.

Take a cue from Soha Ali Khan and her gulal-like polka-dots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: There Will Be Showers Of Blessings: Need a brave, brave dress to put on for Holi?

Dia Mirza is wearing it.

It won't be Mera Safed white for long.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

IMAGE: Holi Aayi Re Aayi Re, Holi Aayi Re: Pooja Hegde's white kurta and denim shorts can welcome a long day of colours.

Hands Up For Your Colors, Pooja!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Happy Holi, Folks!