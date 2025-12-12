7 Nations For Vegan-Friendly Holidays

If you are vegetarian/vegan and are headed abroad, the challenges of finding appropriate food might be worrying.

And if you don't prefer joining a tour, where meatless khana is promised, maintaining a vegan/veg diet on the move could be tough.

The good news is that it is getting easier and easier. Gone are the days of relying on protein bars or eating salads day in and day out.

There are many, many destinations that have places where you can find great or even gourmet vegetarian or vegan meals.

Discover the top 7 countries for vegan food, according to vegoutmag.com, a web site devoted to conscious living. We can bet that the nation topping this list will surprise you...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vegan Mahanakon

1. Thailand

Apparently for vegan-wallahs Thailand is nothing short of a paradise. There are umpteen wonderful Thai dishes that happen to be totally vegan -- spicy-sweet Pad Thai straight out of sizzling woks, velvety green curries that showcases the freshest vegetables and little bits of creamy tofu, sticky mango rice, spring rolls, vermicelli with veggies...

These delights can be found at every bustling street corner of Bangkok and Chiang Mai. Tourist-popular islands and resort towns are dotted with restaurants devoted entirely to plant-based cuisine.

It is also easy to request menu changes whereby eggs, fish sauce or seafood is kept out of a dish you plan to order.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zomato

2. India

For vegan travellers, India can feel like heaven.

A large segment of the population follows a vegetarian diet and many regional recipes are free of ghee, milk, paneer etc.

Think Dosas, fluffy Idlis, Chana-Bhature, Sarson Saag, spiced Aloo Gobhi, pillowy Dhoklas and other Gujarati Farsans, vegetable Biryanis, veggie kebabs, stuffed parathas. While milk products appears frequently in preparations -- ghee, paneer, yoghurt -- most chefs/cooks are more than willing to modify dishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lovinghut

3. Taiwan

Taiwan's deep-rooted Buddhist traditions have given rise to a flourishing meat-free dining culture, much of which is naturally vegan.

Busy night bazaars are rich hunting grounds for everything from vegan dumplings, yummy tofu specials, freshly-blended fruit drinks and plenty more. The selection is astonishing and the costs modest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mikeycdiamond/Wikimedia Commons

4. United States

On the West Coast, vegan living is a way of life.

Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle overflow with plant-cuisine cafés, bistros and trendy eateries. Californians especially, who have access to some of the best produce, anyway include lots of vegetables, salads in their diets.

Your every craving is taken care of on this coast. Vegan sushi, Mexican feasts, milk-free cheese pastas, Ethiopian stews, egg-free cakes and ice cream... These cities serve it all.

On the Eastern seaboard, the big metros have loads of options, especially New York. The same goes for bigger cities in the Midwest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy moksaubud

5. Indonesia

Bali, predictably, has emerged as a haven for those searching for vegan food.

Ubud, for instance, especially, has scores of eateries offering an array of plant delights. Many are classic Indonesian dishes reimagined without any animal ingredients.

With tofu and tempeh form the backbone of much of the local cuisine and there are all kinds of fruit or raw desserts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy bigsistervegan

6. United Kingdom

No vegetarian or vegan will go hungry in the UK.

And certainly never in London

This city is a thriving epicentre for plant-based gastronomy. Almost every restaurant, whatever the budget, boasts excellent vegan choices. There is a sizeable vegan population as well umpteen vegan visiting tourists.

Beyond London, even in smaller towns and cities, vegan food abounds.





Photograph: Kind courtesy luckyleek/Instagram

7. Germany

About 10 per cent of Germany is vegetarian.

Berlin offers plenty of vegan food, whether you step into a cosy cafés or a bakery.

You can savour meat-free versions of traditional German favourites like currywurst, schnitzel, sausages or even kebabs, burgers, all prepared from plants.