5 Smart Tips To Tackle Burnout

The trick is to take purposeful breaks, advises Sweta Bothra, lead psychologist at Amaha Health.

Instead of scrolling social media, step outside for fresh air, stretch or simply close your eyes and breathe deeply.

At some point or the other, it plagues almost all working professionals -- the dreaded burnout.

But shaking it off isn't as simple as jotting down 'stop feeling stressed' on your resolutions list.

It takes intentional action, some clever tricks and a bit of fun to reclaim your spark.

Here are five practical, science-backed tips to help you overcome burnout and take on 2025 with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

1. Recognise the early signs of stress

Burnout rarely sneaks up out of nowhere. It often starts with subtle signs that are easy to dismiss: feeling on edge, stomach knots or those annoying shoulder knots that refuse to go away.

Catching these early signals is your first line of defence.

When you start noticing these signs, pause and ask yourself what's behind them.

Is it a looming deadline? Too many responsibilities at once?

By acknowledging stressors early, you can take steps to manage them before they snowball into a full-blown burnout.

Quick tip: Practise body scans during your day. Close your eyes for a minute and mentally check how your body feels from head to toe.

Are your muscles tense? Is your breathing shallow?

Awareness is key!

2. Take regular breaks (Yes, even during busy days!)

Raise your hand if you've ever skipped a break to 'just power through' your work (Guilty!).

But research says those micro-breaks you've been neglecting are actually superheroes in disguise.

Even a 10-minute breather can recharge your energy and improve focus.

Quick tip: Set a timer for every hour to remind yourself to step away from your screen for five minutes. Bonus points if you use this time to grab a glass of water or do a quick walkabout.

3. Make self-care non-negotiable

We hear a lot about self-care but how often do we actually practise it?

Prioritising self-care isn't just about bubble baths (though those are fabulous); it's about creating rituals that nurture your physical and mental well-being.

Whether it's morning yoga, gardening or diving into a good book, these moments of joy and relaxation are your burnout antidotes.

Exercise, mindfulness, hobbies -- pick what resonates with you and make it a part of your routine.

Remember, self-care isn't selfish; it's essential.

Quick tip: Start with just 10 minutes a day dedicated to something you love. It could be sketching, dancing in your living room or meditating. The point is to carve out time for you.

4. Organise your work with to-do lists

Feeling overwhelmed? Your brain might just need a bit of structure.

To-do lists aren't just for Type-A personalities; they're lifesavers for anyone juggling a million tasks.

Writing down what needs to be done helps you prioritise and stay accountable without drowning in mental clutter.

Use tools like AI assistants, digital planners or even an old-school notebook to schedule tasks.

Break big projects into smaller, manageable chunks. And don't forget to celebrate the wins (even the small ones) as you tick things off your list.

Quick tip: Each morning, jot down your top three priorities for the day. If you accomplish those, consider the day a win!

5. Set boundaries like a pro

Let's talk about the hardest part: saying no. Setting boundaries can feel awkward, especially if you're a people-pleaser. But boundaries are your secret weapon against burnout.

By drawing a clear line between work and your personal life, you protect your energy and focus on what truly matters.

Whether it's declining extra tasks at work or not checking emails after hours, boundaries help you manage stress and maintain a healthy balance.

And here's the kicker: boundaries aren't just good for you; they make you more effective and engaged in the long run.

Quick tip: Practise saying no politely but firmly. For example, "I'd love to help, but I'm at capacity right now."

You'll thank yourself later.

Embrace 2025 with energy and confidence

Burnout might feel like a heavyweight opponent but it's no match for your determination and a few clever strategies.

By recognising early signs of stress, taking breaks, prioritising self-care, staying organised and setting boundaries, you're setting yourself up for a year where you're not just surviving but thriving.

So, take a deep breath, grab a cup of tea and start implementing these tips.

And if you feel that these tips are not helping you, it might be worth it to talk to a therapist.

Sometimes, when small changes don't make a big difference and your day-to-day is getting affected, a mental health professional will help you navigate your symptoms, improving your productivity, mood and even energy.

2025 is yours to conquer, one small, mindful step at a time.

Cheers to a burnout-free year!