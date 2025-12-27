HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
14 Mumbai Expressions You Ought To Know

By REDIFF TRAVEL
December 27, 2025
December 27, 2025 11:03 IST

Should you visit Mumbai or start living in the megapolis, you will slowly pick up the trademark colourful language unique to the city.

Mumbai slang is a great equaliser, the patois of a city in a hurry where everyone is trying to get by the best they can, hustling in the same democratic space.

"Boss, kya haal?"

"Ek cutting dena, Vada Pav bhi garam hai kya?"

"Chal na, katle yahan se!"

"Zakaas lag raha hai aaj!"

The expressions are often a mash up of English, Marathi and Hindi.

Here are 14 phrases Mumbaikars use in everyday conversations...

Fultoo Tight

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Capilla/Wikimedia Commons

1. Fultoo Tight

What you call someone who is especially drunk.

Ghanta

2. Ghanta

Not true, utter nonsense. An expression of disbelief.

Tapori

3. Tapori

A troublemaker, a no-gooder.

Zakaas

4. Zakaas

Meaning awesome, superb, excellent, fantastic or top-class. Used to praise food, people, outfits or even a great day.

friends

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hemant Banswal/Wikimedia Commons

5. Bhidoo

A term for mate, friend, buddy.

Last year, actor Jackie Shroff approached the Delhi high court, seeking legal protection to stop businesses and social media users from exploiting his name, likeness, voice and, in particular, his iconic moniker Bhidu, without his permission.

mumbai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinat/Wikimedia Commons

6. Chakachak

Clean, stylish, eye-catching. Often used to describe something glamorous.

Kalti

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wen-Yan King/Wikimedia Commons

7. Kalti

Get lost or make a quick exit, often used when someone leaves unnoticed to avoid attention.

Shaane

Photograph: Kind courtesy Electronic Arts, Inc./Wikimedia Commons

8. Shaaney

A smart alec; someone who behaves like a smarty pants, too smart for his own good.

Khajoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ivar Leidus/Wikimedia Commons

9. Khajoor

Dumbo, stupid person. Dumbhead.

Dhakan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon

10. Dhakan

Another term for an idiot or moron. As zero-brained as a pot lid.

Mandavali

Photograph: Kind courtesy Indian Post/Wikimedia Commons

11. Mandavali

A local word for negotiation, settlement or bargaining, especially in markets when trying to strike a better deal.

Garaj

12. Garaj

Means necessity or need. It reflects urgency, often used in day-to-day conversations.

crowd

Photograph: Kind courtesy Coupdoeil/Philipp Eyer/Wikimedia Commons

13. Gardi

Crowd/Heavy rush/Huge gathering of people.

potato

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

14. Batata

Simply potato or aloo, but in Mumbai it's the hero of street food, from Vada Pav to Batata Bhaji.

Kindly note all the images posted in this feature are only for representational purposes.

