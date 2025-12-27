14 Mumbai Expressions You Ought To Know

Should you visit Mumbai or start living in the megapolis, you will slowly pick up the trademark colourful language unique to the city.

Mumbai slang is a great equaliser, the patois of a city in a hurry where everyone is trying to get by the best they can, hustling in the same democratic space.

"Boss, kya haal?"

"Ek cutting dena, Vada Pav bhi garam hai kya?"

"Chal na, katle yahan se!"

"Zakaas lag raha hai aaj!"

The expressions are often a mash up of English, Marathi and Hindi.

Here are 14 phrases Mumbaikars use in everyday conversations...

1. Fultoo Tight

What you call someone who is especially drunk.

2. Ghanta

Not true, utter nonsense. An expression of disbelief.

3. Tapori

A troublemaker, a no-gooder.

4. Zakaas

Meaning awesome, superb, excellent, fantastic or top-class. Used to praise food, people, outfits or even a great day.

5. Bhidoo

A term for mate, friend, buddy.



Last year, actor Jackie Shroff approached the Delhi high court, seeking legal protection to stop businesses and social media users from exploiting his name, likeness, voice and, in particular, his iconic moniker Bhidu, without his permission.

6. Chakachak

Clean, stylish, eye-catching. Often used to describe something glamorous.

7. Kalti

Get lost or make a quick exit, often used when someone leaves unnoticed to avoid attention.

8. Shaaney

A smart alec; someone who behaves like a smarty pants, too smart for his own good.

9. Khajoor

Dumbo, stupid person. Dumbhead.

10. Dhakan

Another term for an idiot or moron. As zero-brained as a pot lid.

11. Mandavali

A local word for negotiation, settlement or bargaining, especially in markets when trying to strike a better deal.

12. Garaj

Means necessity or need. It reflects urgency, often used in day-to-day conversations.

13. Gardi

Crowd/Heavy rush/Huge gathering of people.

14. Batata

Simply potato or aloo, but in Mumbai it's the hero of street food, from Vada Pav to Batata Bhaji.

