Your Tax Qs On HRA, PF, STCG Answered

Manoj: Apart from 2 lakh from FD and SB interest, if I have short term capital gain in Mutual funds of 5 lakh then will i have to pay any tax?

Yes you have to pay tax on short term capital gain; being special tax rate income is not covered in rebate U/s 87A.

Anonymous: I have a 25-year-old flat which I want to sell and repay the loan I have taken for buying a plot. Will the capital gains be applicable in this scenario?

No. Capital gain will be applicable if the plot is purchased with the view for construction of house for residential purposes on the same as per the time limits allowed under Section 54, else you have to pay long term capital gain.

Amit: Hello, I am a salaried individual posted in Gurgaon hailing from Mumbai. Can I claim HRA for both Gurgaon and Mumbai, as my daughter aged 19 is staying in Mumbai and I am paying rent for both the locations? My annual Basic is 17.8 lakh and HRA is 10.65 lakh.

Yes Income Tax department has allowed deduction of HRA for 2 eligible houses provided you should have proper records for validation like rent receipts, actual payment details etc.

And eligible amount of HRA calculation is based on your rent paid, basic salary, period of tenancy & location of houses.

Sudhakar: If my PF is not deducted after 58 years, then how will I get my PF and CTC amount?

If PF is not deducted from your salary then same will be credited to your account by your company in salary of the concerned month.

And for PF withdrawal you need to process the steps on the PF website (https://www.epfindia.gov.in/) with your UAN number.

Saif: Annual income of 30 lakh how much tax i have to pay under new regime?

For current financial year Rs 608,400 will be tax liability and for next financial year it will be reduced by Rs 85-90K approx.

