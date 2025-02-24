'MF Gain: 2.5L. How Much Tax To Pay?'

Do you have income tax-related queries?

Anonymous: I bought a flat in 2022 worth 1.35cr and selling it for 2.4cr in 2025 and reinvesting the profit made which is 1.1cr in buying another independent house worth 1.8cr. will i have to pay the tax on capital gains?

You are entitled to avail exemption for your investment in Residential house property & as per data made available there should not be any LTCG liability in this case. Kindly ensure that, new property is registered in your favour within 2 years from the date of Sale deed of your sold property.

Anonymous: My father started a business with his brother in XYZ name and got a Gala in Apmc in the same name where they shared 50-50% share in both business n property after my father's death i was admitted in as a partner with same ratio after few years my uncle passed in his share to his son so as of now i and my cousin brother are partner the property was purchased 296200 in the year 1995 along with registration so 148100 was the share of each and now i want to leave the partnership and also to let go of my share in the premises for which my existing partner will pay me 3750000 on or before 31.3.2025.

I wanted to know how much capital gain tax will be for me if i do not invest secondly can i invest in residential property I would appreciate if guided Thanking you in anticipation?

Considering receipt of Rs 37,50,000 as Sale of your share in property/ premises, it would be LTCG in this case.

Amount of LTCG without Indexation is Rs 36,02,000 (Sale Rs 37,50,000 Less Cost Rs 148,100) Tax @ 12.50% is Rs 4.50 lakh approx.

Amount of LTCG with Indexation is Rs.32.12 lakh (Sale Rs 37,50,000 Less Cost Rs 5,37 lakh {Index 100/363}). Tax @ 20.00% is Rs 6.40 lakh approx.

You may go for the first option & plan your tax liability. You can invest in residential property to save LTCG tax.

Other option to save tax is to purchase Capital Gain bonds. However, investment in Real Estate is always better than other investment.

Vilas: My salary income will be Rs 12 lakh and expect a long term capital gain of Rs 2.5 lakh from mutual funds. What will be my income tax liability? The year is 2024-25 FY

Your Tax under Old regime would be around Rs 1,80,000 & under New Tax Regime Rs 88,000 for the F/Y 2024-25.

Pundarikakshan: Is it mandatory to invest the sale proceeds of old property to purchase new property to claim long term capital loss on sale of property?

It is not mandatory BUT it is a requirement to avail exemption u/s 54, to invest your LTCG to save LTCG tax. Alternatively, you may also purchase Capital Gain Bonds, for the same purpose.

Priya: I would be selling a property at around 4.80 cr. How can I save LTCG? if I were to use indexation I need to get guide line value of property in April 2001 and pay 20 % of reduced value? How can I save OVERALL LTCG?

Index value is 100 as on 01.04.2001.

You may calculate tax under both options (with Indexation - 20.00% or without Indexation 12.50%) & decide the option, beneficial to you.

You may plan your Tax payment, by investing LTCG, either in any Residential Property or in Capital Gain Bonds.

