2026: 10 Tips To Improve Heart Health

Dr Rahul Gupta, director-cardiologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, shares simple habits that will help you prioritise your heart's health.

In 2025, cardiac arrest was one of the top reasons for celebrity deaths.

On World Stroke Day, Zerodha CEO Nikhil Kamath also highlighted the importance of the 'golden hour' (the critical 60 minutes after the symptoms begin) while explaining how most people, including himself, would often choose to ignore symptoms.

'If there's one thing I wish I had done differently when I was hit by a stroke last January,' Kamath posted on X, 'it would be to go to the hospital immediately, within the Golden Hour, instead of thinking I could just sleep it off.'

As we enter 2026, prioritising heart health should be our primary focus.

Your heart health is just as important as protecting your lungs, liver and kidney.

What causes cardiac arrests in young Indians?

In 2025, there was a spike in heart-related issues such as heart attacks, sudden cardiac deaths and heart failure. And it wasn't restricted to elders and senior citizens.

It is high time we realise that heart-related illnesses are not limited to only older people. Youngsters, too, are struggling with these issues.

A sedentary lifestyle, long working hours, stress, poor food choices, lack of physical activity, disturbed sleep, diabetes and obesity could gradually affect the healthy functioning of your heart.

Follow these simple dos and don'ts to protect your heart health in 2026:

What you should DO

1. Make careful food choices

Your motto in 2026 should be to be mindful of what you are putting on your plate.

Opt for fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds in your daily meals.

Foods rich in fibre help control cholesterol and blood sugar, reducing stress on the heart.

2. Have protein in every meal

Try to include dal, curd and paneer as advised by the doctor. If you are non-vegetarian, include eggs and fish. This will help maintain your muscle mass and keep your metabolism healthy.

Protein also helps prevent overeating, which supports weight control and heart health.

Your diet should be dense in nutrients.

3. Exercise daily

Exercise for at least an hour and do activities like brisk walking, cycling, swimming or yoga.

Regular exercise helps to manage blood pressure, improve cholesterol levels and saves the heart.

Other habits like taking the stairs and walking after meals will also be beneficial for everyone.

4. Focus on sleep and relaxation

Practise relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, prayer and/or spending quiet time with family.

Sleep well for at least eight to nine hours every day.

Follow a structured sleep routine. Limit screen time before bed and create a calm sleeping environment.

5. Regular screenings are a must

Go for an annual cardiac screening as recommended by your doctor.

If you are someone with pre-existing heart problems or have a family history, then make sure to do it every six months.

Opt for a blood test, ECG and blood pressure check to detect early problems and initiate timely intervention.

What you should AVOID

1. Don't ignore weight gain

Abdominal fat is associated with heart disease and diabetes. Avoid crash or fad diets.

Follow healthy and customised eating habits backed by experts and professionals.

2. Avoid excess sugar and salt in your diet

High salt intake raises blood pressure while excess sugar increases the risk of obesity and diabetes.

3. Replace or limit processed foods

Limit packaged foods like pickles, namkeens, sweets and sugary drinks.

Read food labels carefully before adding them to your cart.

9. Limit smoking and alcohol

Regular smoking narrows the blood vessels of the heart.

Excess alcohol can weaken heart muscles and increase blood pressure. Quit smoking and alcohol.

10. Don't ignore red flags

Don't ignore signs such as chest pain (angina), breathlessness, unexplained fatigue, palpitations or dizziness; these can indicate heart problems.



This New Year, don't just focus on losing weight or maintaining your skin and hair. Your heart health matters too.

