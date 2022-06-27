'The opportunity for tech is massive'

'A lot of the emphasis when we hire graduates is the learning for these new technologies -- whether it's cloud and digital data analytics, cybersecurity, or IoT, but also some of the new ones, such as Metaverse or other newer areas.'

IMAGE: An Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bengaluru. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

For Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director who has transformed Infosys into a fast-growing company, it is all about future growth.

He is working on a plan that is more focused on clients and what they want, to create a structure that is able to tap into the latest technology breakthroughs.

But at present Parekh is facing one of the biggest challenges on the supply side.

"Our focus is more on internal resources to create talent, as this also gives employees a well-defined career path," Parekh tells Shivani Shinde/Business Standard.

One of the biggest challenges for the industry is people. Reskilling is an issue but so is attrition. How is Infosys making sure that it can address these issues?

There are two aspects, one being the content for skilling. So, part of it is used for reskilling, part of it we also have to create, because we are hiring in huge numbers from campuses.

In FY22 we have done over 80,000 campus hires.

A lot of the emphasis when we hire graduates is the learning for these new technologies -- whether it's cloud and digital data analytics, cybersecurity, or IoT, but also some of the new ones, such as Metaverse or other newer areas.

We are focused on building out that capability and the capacity of our recruitment today is really large.

IMAGE: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh at a press conference in Bengaluru. Photograph: PTI Photo

Would you want to focus on skills rather than just degrees?

At this stage we have not gone outside of the employer programme. We recruit from the four-year degree programmes and the three-year degree, and we then internally have different programmes where people can attain that specific skill or digital skill.

Our focus is more on internal resources to create talent, as this also gives employees a well-defined career path.

As an aeronautical engineer studying at IIT-Bombay, did you ever envisage this is where you would be?

I haven't really had a set plan. So I'm quite happy to go along with the opportunities or the situations as they come.

How has the technology universe changed between the time you were a student of technology and now?

Technology is the centre of the world today.

Every client that I talk to wants to become a tech company and the reason is technology is fuelling so much change, whether it is the progressiveness of the internet or the pervasiveness of a device which allows us to do so much, and connectivity across the world.

I think there is huge respect for Infosys. I don't think there's any company which has a better reputation for getting things done for clients in technology.

Going ahead, do you see more challenges or more opportunities?

I'm actually quite optimistic about things in general and I see the future as extremely strong. The opportunity for tech is massive.

Everyone wants to do something.

The trend of digital transformation and the cloud is still in the early stages.

My guess is that maybe we've not even covered 20-30 per cent of the journey.

So it's a long, long runway for big enterprises and governments to go through technology change.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com