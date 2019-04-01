Preview in Numbers: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals

April 01, 2019 15:45 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 13 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan, left, and Colin Ingram congratulate Kagiso Rabada, right, after the win against KKR. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

0 Number of matches Kings XI Punjab have lost at Mohali since 2018. They have won all four.

1 Number of fifties Shikhar Dhawan needs to complete 50 fifties in T20 cricket

1-5 Delhi Capitals'S win-loss record at Mohali.

Their only win here came in 2010.

3 Number of wickets Delhi Capitals have lost in the middle overs (6 to 15) this year -- fewest among all teams.

11.19 Kings XI Punjab's run-rate in the last five overs (16 to 20) this year.

Only Kolkata Knight Riders have a better run-rate during this phase (14.11).

21 Number of opposition wickets taken Delhi Capitals in the three games this year.

Only Chennai Super Kings have taken more (24).

44 Kings XI Punjab's batting average against the spinners this year -- the highest among all teams.

50 Shreyas Iyer will be playing his 50thIPL game for the Delhi Capitals.

He will become only the sixth player to play 50 or more matches for the side.