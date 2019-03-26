Preview In Numbers: Delhi Capitals vs CSK

March 26, 2019 12:41 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 5 in IPL 12: Delhi Capitals versus Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings's Harbhajan Singh celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore's A B de Villiers during the first game in IPL-12 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, March 23, 2019. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI

2-4 Delhi Capitals' win-loss record at the Feroz Shah Kotla against the Chennai Super Kings.

9.10 Delhi Capitals's scoring rate in the IPL 2018 -- the highest among all eight sides.

13.00 Prithvi Shaw's batting average in the IPL against spinners.

He averages 46 against the pacers.

21 Number of wickets Harbhajan Singh has taken against Delhi -- the joint-most by any bowler (with Lasith Malinga).

49 Number of wickets taken by Amit Mishra in IPL matches at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Only one bowler has taken more wickets at a particular ground in the IPL -- Lasith Malinga, 58 at the Wankhede (Sunil Narine has also taken 49 wickets at the Eden Gardens).

61.71 Shreyas Iyer's batting average in the IPL against the spinners -- the highest for any batsman facing at least 200 balls from spinners in the IPL.

77 Runs scored by Rishabh Pant in the last six overs in the match against Mumbai Indians.

There has been only one better performance in all IPL matches than this in the last six overs -- by Pant himself, who made 79 (from 49* to 128*) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last year.