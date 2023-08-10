News
ODI World Cup: Chinnaswamy Stadium's preparations under full swing

Source: PTI
August 10, 2023 22:11 IST
IMAGE: With Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy set to host a series of ODI World Cup matches, the stadiums renovation work is in full swing. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2023, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has undertaken the renovation works that are essential prior to the quadrennial extravaganza that is being played across October and November.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five matches during the World Cup.

"After the ICC team's inspection a few days back, we have started the required renovation works such as refurbishing the stands, placing some new seats and renewing the toilets in the stadium.

"Our aim is to arrange the best possible facilities in the stadium, and as it is we have top-class facilities here at the venue," said Raghuram Bhatt, the KSCA president, on Thursday after a function to unveil the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 trophy.

Bengaluru will host Australia vs Pakistan (October 20), England vs Sri Lanka (October 26), New Zealand vs Pakistan (November 4), New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (November 9) and India vs Netherlands (November 12) matches during the World Cup.

 

The ICC had recently sent an inspection team to Bengaluru to check on the preparations.

While expressing satisfaction over the venue's match readiness, the ICC members had suggested some minor tweaks to the existing facilities.

IMAGE: The Indian team will be playing their ODI World Cup fixture against Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Apart from the World Cup, the KSCA will have their hands full in the coming months as several international and national teams will descend in the city for off-season training.

The WPL team UP Warriorz completed a week-long training in the city, and the state teams of Gujarat, Baroda and Chhattisgarh will arrive in Bengaluru for practice matches in the coming weeks.

If everything goes as per plan, the Karnataka association will also have to entertain the request from some English county sides to train in Bengaluru sooner than later.

To meet this heavy demand, Bhatt said KSCA is planning to add more cricketing venues in the state.

"We have our hands full in terms of tournaments, and we are in the process of adding more cricketing venues in the state.

"We have identified places for stadiums in Kolar, Hasan, Mangalore and Karvar. We will take it to the next stage of the development very soon," said Bhatt.

Meanwhile, KSCA vice-president Sampath Kumar said the upcoming KSCA T20, to be played between August 13 and 29, will be monitored by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

"We had requested the BCCI for the involvement of ACU during the tournament. So, there will be a chief officer of ACU and apart from that, six ACU officials will monitor all the six participating teams.

"We don't want any disrepute to be brought upon the game, to the tournament and to the association," said Sampath.

