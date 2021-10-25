Meet Scotland's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Scotland's Kyle Coetzer celebrates with Mark Watt after catching the ball to dismiss England's Sam Billings at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, June 10, 2018. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters
Rajneesh Gupta lists the Scotland players's T20 Internationals records:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team Scotland
Kyle Coetzer (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|66
|1458
|23.51
|120.19
|89
|0
|6
|48
|151
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|66
|5
|6.45
|13.20
|3/25
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Richie Berrington (vice captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|69
|1620
|33.06
|128.67
|100
|1
|6
|52
|143
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|69
|27
|7.56
|18.52
|3/17
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Dylan Budge
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|7
|60
|20.00
|100.00
|24
|0
|0
|3
|2
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|7
|1
|18.00
|6.00
|1/18
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Matthew Cross (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|51
|893
|26.26
|121.49
|66*
|0
|5
|25
|84
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Josh Davey
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|26
|102
|14.57
|139.72
|24
|0
|0
|4
|7
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|26
|33
|7.91
|16.80
|4/18
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Alasdair Evans
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|32
|2
|0.33
|18.18
|1*
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|32
|40
|7.45
|16.60
|5/24
|0
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Chris Greaves
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|4
|47
|23.50
|151.61
|45
|0
|0
|2
|4
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|4
|4
|6.33
|18.00
|2/19
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Michael Leask
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|38
|307
|12.28
|121.82
|58
|0
|1
|16
|18
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|38
|24
|7.88
|20.13
|3/20
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Calum MacLeod
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|56
|1129
|25.65
|112.67
|74
|0
|7
|22
|99
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|56
|5
|7.20
|34.80
|2/17
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
George Munsey
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|46
|1182
|28.82
|151.34
|127*
|1
|7
|52
|141
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Safyaan Sharif
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|48
|148
|14.80
|124.36
|26
|0
|0
|4
|9
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|48
|55
|8.07
|18.00
|4/24
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Hamza Tahir
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|12
|20
|8.23
|14.10
|4/30
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Craig Wallace (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|20
|169
|18.77
|114.18
|27
|0
|0
|3
|15
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mark Watt
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|42
|84
|9.33
|131.25
|22
|0
|0
|1
|9
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|42
|52
|7.01
|17.19
|5/27
|0
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Brad Wheal
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|9
|3
|-
|100.00
|2*
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|9
|9
|8.17
|20.89
|3/20
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com