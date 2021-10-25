Meet Scotland's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Scotland's Kyle Coetzer celebrates with Mark Watt after catching the ball to dismiss England's Sam Billings at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, June 10, 2018. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Scotland players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Scotland X CLOSE Kyle Coetzer (captain) Kyle Coetzer (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 66 1458 23.51 120.19 89 0 6 48 151 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 66 5 6.45 13.20 3/25 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Richie Berrington (vice captain) Richie Berrington (vice captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 69 1620 33.06 128.67 100 1 6 52 143 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 69 27 7.56 18.52 3/17 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Dylan Budge Dylan Budge Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 7 60 20.00 100.00 24 0 0 3 2 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 7 1 18.00 6.00 1/18 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Matthew Cross (wk) Matthew Cross (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 51 893 26.26 121.49 66* 0 5 25 84 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 51 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Josh Davey Josh Davey Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 26 102 14.57 139.72 24 0 0 4 7 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 26 33 7.91 16.80 4/18 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Alasdair Evans Alasdair Evans Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 32 2 0.33 18.18 1* 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 32 40 7.45 16.60 5/24 0 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Chris Greaves Chris Greaves Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 4 47 23.50 151.61 45 0 0 2 4 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 4 4 6.33 18.00 2/19 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Michael Leask Michael Leask Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 38 307 12.28 121.82 58 0 1 16 18 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 38 24 7.88 20.13 3/20 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Calum MacLeod Calum MacLeod Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 56 1129 25.65 112.67 74 0 7 22 99 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 56 5 7.20 34.80 2/17 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE George Munsey George Munsey Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 46 1182 28.82 151.34 127* 1 7 52 141 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 46 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Safyaan Sharif Safyaan Sharif Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 48 148 14.80 124.36 26 0 0 4 9 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 48 55 8.07 18.00 4/24 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Hamza Tahir Hamza Tahir Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 12 - - - - - - - - Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 12 20 8.23 14.10 4/30 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Craig Wallace (wk) Craig Wallace (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 20 169 18.77 114.18 27 0 0 3 15 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 20 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mark Watt Mark Watt Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 42 84 9.33 131.25 22 0 0 1 9 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 42 52 7.01 17.19 5/27 0 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Brad Wheal Brad Wheal Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 9 3 - 100.00 2* 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 9 9 8.17 20.89 3/20 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com