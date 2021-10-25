News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Scotland's T20 World Cup squad

Meet Scotland's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 25, 2021 18:54 IST
IMAGE: Scotland's Kyle Coetzer celebrates with Mark Watt after catching the ball to dismiss England's Sam Billings at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, June 10, 2018. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Scotland players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Scotland
Kyle Coetzer (captain)
Kyle Coetzer (captain)
Kyle Coetzer (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
66 1458 23.51 120.19 89 0 6 48 151
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
66 5 6.45 13.20 3/25 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Richie Berrington (vice captain)
Richie Berrington (vice captain)
Richie Berrington (vice captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
69 1620 33.06 128.67 100 1 6 52 143
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
69 27 7.56 18.52 3/17 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Dylan Budge
Dylan Budge
Dylan Budge
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
7 60 20.00 100.00 24 0 0 3 2
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
7 1 18.00 6.00 1/18 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Matthew Cross (wk)
Matthew Cross (wk)
Matthew Cross (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
51 893 26.26 121.49 66* 0 5 25 84
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
51 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Josh Davey
Josh Davey
Josh Davey
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
26 102 14.57 139.72 24 0 0 4 7
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
26 33 7.91 16.80 4/18 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Alasdair Evans
Alasdair Evans
Alasdair Evans
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
32 2 0.33 18.18 1* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
32 40 7.45 16.60 5/24 0 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Chris Greaves
Chris Greaves
Chris Greaves
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
4 47 23.50 151.61 45 0 0 2 4
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
4 4 6.33 18.00 2/19 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Michael Leask
Michael Leask
Michael Leask
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
38 307 12.28 121.82 58 0 1 16 18
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
38 24 7.88 20.13 3/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Calum MacLeod
Calum MacLeod
Calum MacLeod
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
56 1129 25.65 112.67 74 0 7 22 99
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
56 5 7.20 34.80 2/17 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

George Munsey
George Munsey
George Munsey
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
46 1182 28.82 151.34 127* 1 7 52 141
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
46 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Safyaan Sharif
Safyaan Sharif
Safyaan Sharif
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
48 148 14.80 124.36 26 0 0 4 9
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
48 55 8.07 18.00 4/24 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Hamza Tahir
Hamza Tahir
Hamza Tahir
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
12 - - - - - - - -
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
12 20 8.23 14.10 4/30 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Craig Wallace (wk)
Craig Wallace (wk)
Craig Wallace (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
20 169 18.77 114.18 27 0 0 3 15
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
20 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Mark Watt
Mark Watt
Mark Watt
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
42 84 9.33 131.25 22 0 0 1 9
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
42 52 7.01 17.19 5/27 0 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

Brad Wheal
Brad Wheal
Brad Wheal
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
9 3 - 100.00 2* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
9 9 8.17 20.89 3/20 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
