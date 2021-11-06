Kohli & Co keep Cricket's Spirit Alive

IMAGE: India Captain Virat Kohli interacts with Scotland's players after the T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Friday. Photographs and Video: BCCI/Twitter



Captain Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and other Indian cricketers interacted with the Scotland players after the T20 World Cup game at the Dubai international cricket stadium on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Kohli spoke about his experiences to the Scotland players while Rohit and K L Rahul gave handy tips to the Scottish batters.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin speaks with Scotland's players.

Jasprit Bumrah interacted with the Scotland pace bowlers and the experienced Ashwin shared a few tips on spin bowling.

'#SpiritOfCricket was at its best as Scotland expressed their wish to visit the #TeamIndia dressing room & our boys made them feel at home', BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

Cricket Scotland was hugely impressed with the Indian players staying back and interacting with their players after the game.

'Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time', Cricket Scotland tweeted.