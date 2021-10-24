News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad

Meet Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad

By RAJNEESH GUPTA
October 24, 2021 13:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate winning a Twenty20 International match against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium in Dhaka, August 6, 2021. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
 

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Bangladesh players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Bangladesh
X CLOSE
Mahmudullah (captain)
Mahmudullah (captain)
Mahmudullah (captain)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
102 1771 24.26 118.69 64* 0 5 54 138
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
102 33 7.18 23.91 3/18 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Afif Hossain
Afif Hossain
Afif Hossain
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
28 373 18.65 123.50 52 0 1 14 28
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
28 7 7.72 15.43 2/9 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Liton Das (wk)
Liton Das (wk)
Liton Das (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
38 711 19.75 129.74 61 0 4 26 70
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
38 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mahedi Hasan
Mahedi Hasan
Mahedi Hasan
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
18 120 12.00 96.77 23 0 0 4 6
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
18 15 7.17 23.20 2/12 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mohammad Naim
Mohammad Naim
Mohammad Naim
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
22 570 27.14 105.94 81 0 2 11 56
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
22 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mohammad Saifuddin
Mohammad Saifuddin
Mohammad Saifuddin
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
25 172 17.20 106.83 39* 0 0 5 14
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
25 26 8.48 19.62 4/33 1 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
91 1321 19.71 115.57 72* 0 5 33 111
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
91 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
52 47 3.91 70.14 15 0 0 3 3
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
52 76 7.48 14.96 5/22 2 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Nasum Ahmed
Nasum Ahmed
Nasum Ahmed
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
14 8 4.00 44.44 3* 0 0 0 0
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
14 18 6.22 15.00 4/10 2 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Nurul Hasan (wk)
Nurul Hasan (wk)
Nurul Hasan (wk)
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
22 173 14.41 116.89 30* 0 0 2 16
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
22 - - - - - -

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Shamim Hossain
Shamim Hossain
Shamim Hossain
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
7 72 14.40 144.00 31* 0 0 2 9
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
7 0 5.50 - - 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
88 1763 22.89 121.41 84 0 9 35 183
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
88 106 6.73 18.42 5/20 4 1

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Shoriful Islam
Shoriful Islam
Shoriful Islam
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
11 11 3.66 100.00 6 0 0 1 1
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
11 17 7.97 13.05 3/33 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Soumya Sarkar
Soumya Sarkar
Soumya Sarkar
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
62 1109 18.79 122.81 68 0 5 43 109
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
62 9 9.56 24.67 2/19 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

X CLOSE
Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed
Taskin Ahmed
Batting
M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s
24 48 8.00 102.12 15* 0 0 1 6
Bowling
M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI
24 15 8.38 28.67 2/32 0 0

*Overall record in T20 Internationals

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJNEESH GUPTA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh bounce back to beat Oman
T20 World Cup: Bangladesh bounce back to beat Oman
T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands by 8 wickets
T20 WC: Sri Lanka thrash Netherlands by 8 wickets
Meet Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Meet Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
'Nedumudi Venu made me feel like his own'
'Nedumudi Venu made me feel like his own'
Ishaan's Gutsy Gesture for Ananya
Ishaan's Gutsy Gesture for Ananya
Mrunal Thakur looks STUNNING!
Mrunal Thakur looks STUNNING!
T20 World Cup: Impressive Scotland take on Afghanistan
T20 World Cup: Impressive Scotland take on Afghanistan

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup

Five bowlers to watch at the Twenty20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Shakib's guides B'desh to Super 12s

T20 World Cup: Shakib's guides B'desh to Super 12s

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances