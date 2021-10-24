Meet Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate winning a Twenty20 International match against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium in Dhaka, August 6, 2021. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Rajneesh Gupta lists the Bangladesh players's T20 Internationals records:
Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.
Team Bangladesh
Mahmudullah (captain)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|102
|1771
|24.26
|118.69
|64*
|0
|5
|54
|138
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|102
|33
|7.18
|23.91
|3/18
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Afif Hossain
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|28
|373
|18.65
|123.50
|52
|0
|1
|14
|28
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|28
|7
|7.72
|15.43
|2/9
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Liton Das (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|38
|711
|19.75
|129.74
|61
|0
|4
|26
|70
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mahedi Hasan
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|18
|120
|12.00
|96.77
|23
|0
|0
|4
|6
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|18
|15
|7.17
|23.20
|2/12
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mohammad Naim
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|22
|570
|27.14
|105.94
|81
|0
|2
|11
|56
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mohammad Saifuddin
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|25
|172
|17.20
|106.83
|39*
|0
|0
|5
|14
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|25
|26
|8.48
|19.62
|4/33
|1
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mushfiqur Rahim (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|91
|1321
|19.71
|115.57
|72*
|0
|5
|33
|111
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Mustafizur Rahman
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|52
|47
|3.91
|70.14
|15
|0
|0
|3
|3
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|52
|76
|7.48
|14.96
|5/22
|2
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Nasum Ahmed
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|14
|8
|4.00
|44.44
|3*
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|14
|18
|6.22
|15.00
|4/10
|2
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Nurul Hasan (wk)
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|22
|173
|14.41
|116.89
|30*
|0
|0
|2
|16
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Shamim Hossain
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|7
|72
|14.40
|144.00
|31*
|0
|0
|2
|9
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|7
|0
|5.50
|-
|-
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Shakib Al Hasan
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|88
|1763
|22.89
|121.41
|84
|0
|9
|35
|183
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|88
|106
|6.73
|18.42
|5/20
|4
|1
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Shoriful Islam
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|11
|11
|3.66
|100.00
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|11
|17
|7.97
|13.05
|3/33
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Soumya Sarkar
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|62
|1109
|18.79
|122.81
|68
|0
|5
|43
|109
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|62
|9
|9.56
|24.67
|2/19
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Taskin Ahmed
Batting
|M
|R
|Avg
|S/R
|Hs
|100s
|50s
|6s
|4s
|24
|48
|8.00
|102.12
|15*
|0
|0
|1
|6
Bowling
|M
|Wkts
|Eco
|S/R
|Best
|4WI
|5WI
|24
|15
|8.38
|28.67
|2/32
|0
|0
*Overall record in T20 Internationals
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com