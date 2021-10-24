Meet Bangladesh's T20 World Cup squad

IMAGE: Bangladesh players celebrate winning a Twenty20 International match against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National cricket stadium in Dhaka, August 6, 2021. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

Rajneesh Gupta lists the Bangladesh players's T20 Internationals records:

Please click on the individual player's names to reveal his overall record in T20 Internationals.

Team Bangladesh X CLOSE Mahmudullah (captain) Mahmudullah (captain) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 102 1771 24.26 118.69 64* 0 5 54 138 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 102 33 7.18 23.91 3/18 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Afif Hossain Afif Hossain Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 28 373 18.65 123.50 52 0 1 14 28 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 28 7 7.72 15.43 2/9 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Liton Das (wk) Liton Das (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 38 711 19.75 129.74 61 0 4 26 70 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 38 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mahedi Hasan Mahedi Hasan Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 18 120 12.00 96.77 23 0 0 4 6 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 18 15 7.17 23.20 2/12 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammad Naim Mohammad Naim Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 22 570 27.14 105.94 81 0 2 11 56 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 22 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mohammad Saifuddin Mohammad Saifuddin Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 25 172 17.20 106.83 39* 0 0 5 14 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 25 26 8.48 19.62 4/33 1 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 91 1321 19.71 115.57 72* 0 5 33 111 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 91 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Mustafizur Rahman Mustafizur Rahman Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 52 47 3.91 70.14 15 0 0 3 3 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 52 76 7.48 14.96 5/22 2 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Nasum Ahmed Nasum Ahmed Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 14 8 4.00 44.44 3* 0 0 0 0 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 14 18 6.22 15.00 4/10 2 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Nurul Hasan (wk) Nurul Hasan (wk) Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 22 173 14.41 116.89 30* 0 0 2 16 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 22 - - - - - - *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shamim Hossain Shamim Hossain Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 7 72 14.40 144.00 31* 0 0 2 9 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 7 0 5.50 - - 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 88 1763 22.89 121.41 84 0 9 35 183 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 88 106 6.73 18.42 5/20 4 1 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Shoriful Islam Shoriful Islam Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 11 11 3.66 100.00 6 0 0 1 1 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 11 17 7.97 13.05 3/33 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Soumya Sarkar Soumya Sarkar Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 62 1109 18.79 122.81 68 0 5 43 109 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 62 9 9.56 24.67 2/19 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals X CLOSE Taskin Ahmed Taskin Ahmed Batting M R Avg S/R Hs 100s 50s 6s 4s 24 48 8.00 102.12 15* 0 0 1 6 Bowling M Wkts Eco S/R Best 4WI 5WI 24 15 8.38 28.67 2/32 0 0 *Overall record in T20 Internationals

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com