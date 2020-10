October 02, 2020 12:54 IST

Game 14 of IPL 2020 will see the Chennai Super Kings take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

CSK is not having a good IPL and at the bottom of the points table with 2 points from one win and two losses in the last three games played.

SunRisers Hyderabad too is not having a good season with only one win from three games played.

