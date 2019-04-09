CSK has not lost defending a score this IPL, KKR has not lost chasing

April 09, 2019 14:02 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 23 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Photograph: BCCI

0 Chennai Super Kings have not lost a match defending a total in IPL2019. And Kolkata Knight Riders have not lost a match so far chasing a target!

3 Number of teams which have opted to bat first after winning the toss in IPL2019.

Chennai Super Kings are the only side to have won after opting to bat first.

6-2 Chennai Super Kings' win-loss record against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk.

7 The last seven games between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have been won by the home team.

15-1 Chennai Super Kings's win-loss record in the last 16 matches at the Chepauk.

Their only loss came against Mumbai Indians in May 2015.

22 Number of sixes Andre Russell has hit in the IPL2019. Chennai Super Kings have conceded only 20 sixes in the tournament so far.

50.87 MS Dhoni's strike-rate against Sunil Narine in the IPL.

Dhoni has faced 57 balls from Narine, scoring only 29 runs.

He is yet to hit a boundary off Narine in the IPL!