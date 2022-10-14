India-SA T20s: David Miller MVP

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji list the Most Valuable T20 Players in the India-South Africa three-match T20I series.

IMAGE: David Miller celebrates his century during the second T20 International in Guwahati, October 3, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

While we faithfully identify the most valuable players after every bilateral series, we do sometimes wonder: where's the real top value?

Here are some uncomfortable hypotheses. The real value was a. that India and South Africa could spar before the big World Cup, or b. by playing in India, South Africa made sure that India would return the visit; which would be tremendously profitable for their cricket board or c. that players could put in performances that might enhance their price in the next IPL auction (whisper this softly).

Thankfully, data always offers useful pointers: a. We aren't far away from the day when the best batters will boast of strike rates of 200. b. SpecialiSation is going to get even more important; we now want Dinesh Karthik to only finish; no big runs from him, only very fast runs. c. At least one opener must go berserk in the Powerplay.

David Miller is the most valuable player (MVPI: 194) because he scored a lot of runs at a blazing pace. Quinton de Kock is second (MVPI: 164); he scored a few more runs than Miller, but at a relatively more leisurely pace.

The most valuable bowler was Keshav Maharaj. More than his four wickets, his low economy rate gave his performance more lustre. This sort of bowler is useful; one expects Ravichandran Ashwin to play that role for India.

Recall that MVPI is the highest for batsmen who score a lot of runs very quickly, and bowlers who get a lot of wickets at low economy rates.

Most Valuable Players: India-South Africa T20 Series

Rank Player Team Top Score Runs 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Rate Match MVPI 1 David Miller SA 106 125 8 10 236 0 - 3 194 2 Quinton De Kock SA 69 138 9 8 145 0 - 3 164 3 Suryakumar Yadav IND 61 119 10 9 195 0 - 3 162 4 Rille Rossouw SA 100 100 7 8 196 0 - 3 132 5 Keshav Maharaj SA 41 41 5 2 117 4 7.1 3 109 6 KL Rahul IND 57 108 7 8 129 0 - 2 104 7 Dinesh Karthik IND 46 63 5 6 225 0 - 3 94 8 Deepak Chahar IND 31 31 2 3 182 3 8 3 87 9 Virat Kohli IND 49 52 7 1 141 0 - 2 60 10 Aiden Makram SA 33 58 7 2 135 0 9 3 58 11 Arshdeep Singh IND 0 0 0 0 - 5 11.8 2 55 12 Dwaine Pretorius SA 0 0 0 0 - 3 7.4 1 50 13 Rishabh Pant IND 27 27 3 2 193 0 - 3 48 14 Rohit Sharma IND 43 43 7 1 105 0 - 3 36 15 Tristan Stubbs SA 23 23 2 1 121 0 - 3 36 16 Kagiso Rabada SA 7 7 0 0 63.6 2 8.1 3 35 17 Axar Patel IND 9 9 1 0 113 2 9.1 3 29 18 Harshal Patel IND 17 17 2 1 142 2 10 3 26 19 Umesh Yadav IND 20 20 2 0 118 1 11.3 1 23 20 Ravichandran Ashwin IND 2 2 0 0 50 0 6.7 3 20 21 Wayne Parnell SA 24 24 1 1 64.9 2 9.1 3 18 22 Shreyas Iyer IND 1 1 0 0 25 0 - 1 5 23 Anrich Nortje SA 2 2 0 0 100 1 12.2 2 0 24 Tabraiz Shamshi SA 0 0 0 0 - 0 10.1 1 -6 25 Mohammad Siraj IND 5 5 1 0 71.4 0 11 1 -11 26 Temba Bavuma SA 3 3 0 0 15.8 0 - 3 -11 27 Lungi Ngidi SA 0 0 0 0 - 2 14.3 2 -12

