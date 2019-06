How many Indians have scored a World Cup century?

Year Mts Won Lost Tied NR Remarks

1975 3 1 2 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals

1979 3 0 3 0 0 Could not qualify for semi finals

1983 8 6 2 0 0 Champions

1987 7 5 2 0 0 Lost in semi final

1992 8 2 5 0 1 Could not qualify for semi finals

1996 7 4 3 0 0 Lost in semi final

1999 8 4 4 0 0 Knocked out in Super-Six

2003 11 9 2 0 0 Runner-up

2007 3 1 2 0 0 Knocked out in first round

2011 9 7 1 1 0 Champions

2015 8 7 1 0 0 Lost in semi-final