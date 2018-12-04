rediff.com

How do India, Australia stack up in Test cricket?

December 04, 2018 10:04 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, India's cricket captain, seen in action during the tour game against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 29, 2018. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SUMMARY OF TEST RESULTS

 TestsIndiaAustraliaTieDrawn
In India 50 21 13 1 15
In Australia 44 5 28 0 11
TOTAL 94 26 41 1 26

 

 

SERIES RESULTS

SeasonVenueCaptainsCaptainsTestsIndiaAustraliaTiedDrawn
1947-1948 Australia Lala Amarnath Don Bradman 5 0 4 0 1
1956-1957 India Polly Umrigar Ian Johnson 3 0 2 0 1
1959-1960 India G S Ramchand Richie Benaud 5 1 2 0 2
1964-1965 India Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi Bobby Simpson 3 1 1 0 1
1967-1968 Australia Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi Bobby Simpson 4 0 4 0 0
1969-1970 India Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi Bill Lawry 5 1 3 0 1
1977-1978 Australia Bishan Singh Bedi Bobby Simpson 5 2 3 0 0
1979-1980 India Sunil Gavaskar Kim Hughes 6 2 0 0 4
1980-1981 Australia Sunil Gavaskar Greg Chappell 3 1 1 0 1
1985-1986 Australia Kapil Dev Allan Border 3 0 0 0 3
1986-1987 India Kapil Dev Allan Border 3 0 0 1 2
1991-1992 Australia Mohammed Azharuddin Allan Border 5 0 4 0 1
1996-1997 India Sachin Tendulkar Mark Taylor 1 1 0 0 0
1997-1998 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mark Taylor 3 2 1 0 0
1999-2000 Australia Sachin Tendulkar Steve Waugh 3 0 3 0 0
2000-2001 India Sachin Ganguly Steve Waugh 3 2 1 0 0
2003-2004 Australia Sachin Ganguly Steve Waugh 4 1 1 0 2
2004-2005 India Sachin Ganguly Ricky Ponting 4 1 2 0 1
2007-2008 Australia Anil Kumble Ricky Ponting 4 1 2 0 1
2008-2009 India Anil Kumble Ricky Ponting 4 2 0 0 2
2010-2011 India M S Dhoni Ricky Ponting 2 2 0 0 0
2011-2012 Australia M S Dhoni Michael Clarke 4 0 4 0 0
2012-2013 India M S Dhoni Michael Clarke 4 4 0 0 0
2014-2015 Australia M S Dhoni Michael Clarke 4 0 2 0 2
2016-2017 India Virat Kohli Steve Smith 4 2 1 0 1
Total   In India 0 50 21 13 1 15
Total 0 In Australia   44 5 28 0 11
Grand total       94 26 41 1 26

Note: Ray Lindwall (second) in 1956-1957, Bill Lawry (third and fourth) in 1967-1968, Chandu Borde (first) in 1967-1968, Adam Gilchrist (first, second and third) in 2004-2005, Rahul Dravid (third and fourth) in 2004-2005, M S Dhoni (second and fourth) in 2008-09, Virender Sehwag (fourth) in 2011-2012, Shane Watson (fourth) in 2012-2013, Virat Kohli (first and fourth) in 2014-15, Steve Smith (second, third and fourth) in 2014-2015 and Ajinkya Rahane (fourth) in 2016-17 led their respective sides in place of regular captains.

SUMMARY OF SERIES RESULTS

 SeriesIndiaAustaliaDrawn
in India 14 8 4 2
in Australia 11 0 8 3
TOTAL 25 8 12 5

 

Photograph: BCCI

HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS

INDIA

TotalVenueSeason
705/7d Sydney 2003-2004
657/7d Kolkata 2000-2001#
633/5d Kolkata 1997-1998
613/7d Delhi 2008-2009
603/9d Ranchi 2016-2017
600/4d Sydney 1985-1986

# following on

 

AUSTRALIA

TotalVenueSeason
674 Adelaide 1947-1948
659/4d Sydney 2011-2012
604/7d Adelaide 2011-2012
577 Delhi 2008-2009
575/8d Melbourne 1947-1948

 

Tim Paine, left, with Nathan Lyon.

IMAGE: Tim Paine, Australia's captain, left, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Photograph: E J Langer/Gallo Images

LOWEST TEAM TOTALS

INDIA

TotalVenueSeason
58 Brisbane 1947-1948
67 Melbourne 1947-1948
98 Brisbane 1947-1948
104 Mumbai 2004-2005
105 Pune 2016-2017
107 Pune 2016-2017
110 Adelaide 1999-2000
125 Melbourne 1947-1948

 

AUSTRALIA

TotalVenueSeason
83 Melbourne 1980-1981
93 Mumbai 2004-2005
105# Kanpur 1959-1960
107 Sydney 1947-1948
107 Delhi 1969-1970
112 Bengaluru 2016-2017
125 Kanpur 1979-1980

# batted one batsman short

Rajneesh Gupta
 

