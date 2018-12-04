How do India, Australia stack up in Test cricket?

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.
SUMMARY OF TEST RESULTS
|Tests
|India
|Australia
|Tie
|Drawn
|In India
|50
|21
|13
|1
|15
|In Australia
|44
|5
|28
|0
|11
|TOTAL
|94
|26
|41
|1
|26
SERIES RESULTS
|Season
|Venue
|Captains
|Captains
|Tests
|India
|Australia
|Tied
|Drawn
|1947-1948
|Australia
|Lala Amarnath
|Don Bradman
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1956-1957
|India
|Polly Umrigar
|Ian Johnson
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1959-1960
|India
|G S Ramchand
|Richie Benaud
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1964-1965
|India
|Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi
|Bobby Simpson
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1967-1968
|Australia
|Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi
|Bobby Simpson
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1969-1970
|India
|Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi
|Bill Lawry
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1977-1978
|Australia
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|Bobby Simpson
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1979-1980
|India
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Kim Hughes
|6
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1980-1981
|Australia
|Sunil Gavaskar
|Greg Chappell
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1985-1986
|Australia
|Kapil Dev
|Allan Border
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1986-1987
|India
|Kapil Dev
|Allan Border
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1991-1992
|Australia
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|Allan Border
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1996-1997
|India
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Mark Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1997-1998
|India
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|Mark Taylor
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1999-2000
|Australia
|Sachin Tendulkar
|Steve Waugh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2000-2001
|India
|Sachin Ganguly
|Steve Waugh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2003-2004
|Australia
|Sachin Ganguly
|Steve Waugh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2004-2005
|India
|Sachin Ganguly
|Ricky Ponting
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2007-2008
|Australia
|Anil Kumble
|Ricky Ponting
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2008-2009
|India
|Anil Kumble
|Ricky Ponting
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2010-2011
|India
|M S Dhoni
|Ricky Ponting
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2011-2012
|Australia
|M S Dhoni
|Michael Clarke
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2012-2013
|India
|M S Dhoni
|Michael Clarke
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2014-2015
|Australia
|M S Dhoni
|Michael Clarke
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2016-2017
|India
|Virat Kohli
|Steve Smith
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Total
|In India
|0
|50
|21
|13
|1
|15
|Total
|0
|In Australia
|44
|5
|28
|0
|11
|Grand total
|94
|26
|41
|1
|26
Note: Ray Lindwall (second) in 1956-1957, Bill Lawry (third and fourth) in 1967-1968, Chandu Borde (first) in 1967-1968, Adam Gilchrist (first, second and third) in 2004-2005, Rahul Dravid (third and fourth) in 2004-2005, M S Dhoni (second and fourth) in 2008-09, Virender Sehwag (fourth) in 2011-2012, Shane Watson (fourth) in 2012-2013, Virat Kohli (first and fourth) in 2014-15, Steve Smith (second, third and fourth) in 2014-2015 and Ajinkya Rahane (fourth) in 2016-17 led their respective sides in place of regular captains.
SUMMARY OF SERIES RESULTS
|Series
|India
|Austalia
|Drawn
|in India
|14
|8
|4
|2
|in Australia
|11
|0
|8
|3
|TOTAL
|25
|8
|12
|5
HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS
INDIA
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|705/7d
|Sydney
|2003-2004
|657/7d
|Kolkata
|2000-2001#
|633/5d
|Kolkata
|1997-1998
|613/7d
|Delhi
|2008-2009
|603/9d
|Ranchi
|2016-2017
|600/4d
|Sydney
|1985-1986
# following on
AUSTRALIA
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|674
|Adelaide
|1947-1948
|659/4d
|Sydney
|2011-2012
|604/7d
|Adelaide
|2011-2012
|577
|Delhi
|2008-2009
|575/8d
|Melbourne
|1947-1948
LOWEST TEAM TOTALS
INDIA
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|58
|Brisbane
|1947-1948
|67
|Melbourne
|1947-1948
|98
|Brisbane
|1947-1948
|104
|Mumbai
|2004-2005
|105
|Pune
|2016-2017
|107
|Pune
|2016-2017
|110
|Adelaide
|1999-2000
|125
|Melbourne
|1947-1948
AUSTRALIA
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|83
|Melbourne
|1980-1981
|93
|Mumbai
|2004-2005
|105#
|Kanpur
|1959-1960
|107
|Sydney
|1947-1948
|107
|Delhi
|1969-1970
|112
|Bengaluru
|2016-2017
|125
|Kanpur
|1979-1980
# batted one batsman short
