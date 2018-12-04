How do India, Australia stack up in Test cricket?

December 04, 2018 10:04 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the numbers.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, India's cricket captain, seen in action during the tour game against Cricket Australia XI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 29, 2018. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

SUMMARY OF TEST RESULTS

Tests India Australia Tie Drawn In India 50 21 13 1 15 In Australia 44 5 28 0 11 TOTAL 94 26 41 1 26

SERIES RESULTS

Season Venue Captains Captains Tests India Australia Tied Drawn 1947-1948 Australia Lala Amarnath Don Bradman 5 0 4 0 1 1956-1957 India Polly Umrigar Ian Johnson 3 0 2 0 1 1959-1960 India G S Ramchand Richie Benaud 5 1 2 0 2 1964-1965 India Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi Bobby Simpson 3 1 1 0 1 1967-1968 Australia Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi Bobby Simpson 4 0 4 0 0 1969-1970 India Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi Bill Lawry 5 1 3 0 1 1977-1978 Australia Bishan Singh Bedi Bobby Simpson 5 2 3 0 0 1979-1980 India Sunil Gavaskar Kim Hughes 6 2 0 0 4 1980-1981 Australia Sunil Gavaskar Greg Chappell 3 1 1 0 1 1985-1986 Australia Kapil Dev Allan Border 3 0 0 0 3 1986-1987 India Kapil Dev Allan Border 3 0 0 1 2 1991-1992 Australia Mohammed Azharuddin Allan Border 5 0 4 0 1 1996-1997 India Sachin Tendulkar Mark Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1997-1998 India Mohammad Azharuddin Mark Taylor 3 2 1 0 0 1999-2000 Australia Sachin Tendulkar Steve Waugh 3 0 3 0 0 2000-2001 India Sachin Ganguly Steve Waugh 3 2 1 0 0 2003-2004 Australia Sachin Ganguly Steve Waugh 4 1 1 0 2 2004-2005 India Sachin Ganguly Ricky Ponting 4 1 2 0 1 2007-2008 Australia Anil Kumble Ricky Ponting 4 1 2 0 1 2008-2009 India Anil Kumble Ricky Ponting 4 2 0 0 2 2010-2011 India M S Dhoni Ricky Ponting 2 2 0 0 0 2011-2012 Australia M S Dhoni Michael Clarke 4 0 4 0 0 2012-2013 India M S Dhoni Michael Clarke 4 4 0 0 0 2014-2015 Australia M S Dhoni Michael Clarke 4 0 2 0 2 2016-2017 India Virat Kohli Steve Smith 4 2 1 0 1 Total In India 0 50 21 13 1 15 Total 0 In Australia 44 5 28 0 11 Grand total 94 26 41 1 26

Note: Ray Lindwall (second) in 1956-1957, Bill Lawry (third and fourth) in 1967-1968, Chandu Borde (first) in 1967-1968, Adam Gilchrist (first, second and third) in 2004-2005, Rahul Dravid (third and fourth) in 2004-2005, M S Dhoni (second and fourth) in 2008-09, Virender Sehwag (fourth) in 2011-2012, Shane Watson (fourth) in 2012-2013, Virat Kohli (first and fourth) in 2014-15, Steve Smith (second, third and fourth) in 2014-2015 and Ajinkya Rahane (fourth) in 2016-17 led their respective sides in place of regular captains.

SUMMARY OF SERIES RESULTS

Series India Austalia Drawn in India 14 8 4 2 in Australia 11 0 8 3 TOTAL 25 8 12 5

Photograph: BCCI

HIGHEST TEAM TOTALS

INDIA

Total Venue Season 705/7d Sydney 2003-2004 657/7d Kolkata 2000-2001# 633/5d Kolkata 1997-1998 613/7d Delhi 2008-2009 603/9d Ranchi 2016-2017 600/4d Sydney 1985-1986

# following on

AUSTRALIA

Total Venue Season 674 Adelaide 1947-1948 659/4d Sydney 2011-2012 604/7d Adelaide 2011-2012 577 Delhi 2008-2009 575/8d Melbourne 1947-1948

IMAGE: Tim Paine, Australia's captain, left, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Photograph: E J Langer/Gallo Images

LOWEST TEAM TOTALS

INDIA

Total Venue Season 58 Brisbane 1947-1948 67 Melbourne 1947-1948 98 Brisbane 1947-1948 104 Mumbai 2004-2005 105 Pune 2016-2017 107 Pune 2016-2017 110 Adelaide 1999-2000 125 Melbourne 1947-1948

AUSTRALIA

Total Venue Season 83 Melbourne 1980-1981 93 Mumbai 2004-2005 105# Kanpur 1959-1960 107 Sydney 1947-1948 107 Delhi 1969-1970 112 Bengaluru 2016-2017 125 Kanpur 1979-1980

# batted one batsman short